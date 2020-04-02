How Patriots' N'Keal Harry, Jarrett Stidham are preparing for season amid pandemic

This is a highly unusual offseason for the New England Patriots -- and not just because Tom Brady left the team in free agency.

Patriots players, like everyone else in the NFL, must find unique ways to stay in physical and mental shape while the coronavirus pandemic essentially prevents any in-person interaction.

Second-year wide receiver N'Keal Harry is getting a head start on the mental aspect with Jarrett Stidham, who could be the team's starting quarterback in 2020.

"I talked to Stidham the other day to make sure we read the (passing game) script," Harry told NFL.com's Steve Wyche. "If this goes on for a long time and there is no offseason training or OTAs, we're going to have to meet up and get to work."

New England typically would hold offseason workouts in late April and organized team activities in late May, but it's possible both could be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's unclear when players like Harry and Stidham could safely meet up for workouts, but Harry sounds eager to work with his QB whenever possible.

That's a good sign for the Patriots, who will need both second-year players to step up on offense in Brady's absence.

Harry appeared in just seven games as a rookie last season while battling injuries, tallying 12 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Stidham showed flashes of promise in the 2019 preseason but took just 15 regular-season snaps as Brady's backup.

Whenever the two can link up, they won't have to travel far: Stidham has been training in Southern California this offseason, while Harry has been relatively close by in the Scottsdale, Ariz., area.

