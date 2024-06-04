Patriots nip Braves for sectional golf championship

Terre Haute North won its fourth straight high school boys golf sectional Monday at Hulman Links, holding off rival Terre Haute South by five shots.

Northview’s Lane Notter was medalist with an even-par 72, six shots better than individual runner-up Connor Bishop of North, and the Knights needed every bit of Notter’s score to hold off Shakamak by two shots to become the third team advancing to Thursday’s Washington Regional at Country Oaks.

The Lakers do have all three advancing individuals — Mason Barton, Blaise Newton and Wyatt Barcus, who won a three-man playoff over Clay City’s Luke Laswell and White River Valley’s Jake Antibus to become the third individual qualifier. West Vigo’s Bryce Easton and a fourth Laker, Maddox Barton, were one shot away from joining that playoff.

“[The Patriots] played great on the front,” North coach Chuck Payne said. “We had a 167 [at the turn], the best we’ve shot all year [for nine holes].

“We didn’t play the back very good,” the veteran coach continued, “but we’re tickled to death [to win]. Connor [Bishop] played good, with a 35 on the front.”

Coach Chris Cassell of the Braves was disappointed about how his team finished its round, and pretty specific about it.

“We played No. 18 12-over-par as a team,” he said. “Ten-over for our [four scoring players].”

Math skills don’t have to be exceptional to see how that hole impacted South’s position in the standings, and even mediocre math can easily determine Notter’s impact on his team Monday.

“This was definitely not the day we thought we were going to have,” said Northview coach Nick McCollum, whose team had finished ahead of both the Braves and Patriots in tournaments earlier in the season. “We’re happy to get out [to the regional] by two [shots], but we’re not leaving here happy.”

Asked about his medalist, McCollum said, “Lane has carried us all year, and 72 was a really good score today. I’m proud of the golfer he is and the kid he is.”

“I struck it pretty well today,” Notter said, “but I couldn’t get my putter going. I had a lot of three-putts, but a lot of bounce-back birdies too.

“We still made it out [as a team],” he added. “Hopefully this gives us motivation [for Thursday].”

Left behind — again — was the best golf team in Shakamak history.

“We missed [advancing to the regional] by one [shot] last year and by two this year,” said coach Scott Smith. “We did get our three individuals out.”

“We’ve won back-to-back [SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championships] . . . and we broke the school scoring record early in the season and then we broke our own record four times since then,” Smith added. “We’ve worked hard, and I’m proud of them.”

Team scores — Terre Haute North 333, Terre Haute South 338, Northview 345, Shakamak 347, West Vigo 372, Bloomfield 393, Eastern Greene 395, Clay City 397, Sullivan 419, North Central 436, Linton incomplete team, White River Valley incomplete team.

Medalist — Lane Notter, Northview, 72

Terre Haute North (333) — Connor Bishop 78, Nathan Fields 84, Abe Nasser 85, Noah Walker 90, Keegan Reddy 86.

Terre Haute South (338) — Peyton Turner 84, Nick Stewart 82, Nolan Mishler 86, Nick Cherry 86, Austin Cheek 88.

Northview (345) — Notter 72, Ayden Green 89, Lincoln Pierce 85, Kamden Kellett 99, Jack Frederick 99.

Shakamak (347) — *Wyatt Barcus 88, *Mason Barton 84, Will Miller 90, *Blaise Newton 86, Maddox Barton 89.

West Vigo (372) — Bryce Easton 89, Collin Akers 93, Gunnar Bland 91, William Marrs 99, Andrew Kidwell 101.

Bloomfield (393) — Holden Wiseman 90, Calvin Myers 99, Caleb Kerr 104, Ian Corbin 100, Waylon Hasler 111.

Eastern Greene (395) — Logan Russell 106, Roman Valentine 91, Korbin Ikerd 92, Nathan Myers 106, Ben Allgood 121.

Clay City (397) — Logan Stoelting 125, Bryce Wiram 96, **Lucas Laswell 88, Grady Paddock 101, Brayden Wiram 112.

Sullivan (419) — Hunter Pirtle 94, Richard Van Ness 114, Alexander Ferro 112, Lincoln Riley 112, Cash Murdock 101.

North Central (436) — Devan Schimmel 99, Will Wells 104, Nathan Weir 115, Owen Thacker 118, Samuel Osburn 126.

Linton — Justin Brown 107, Brody Irish 115, Peyton Holcolm 137.

White River Valley — **Jake Antibus 88, Dylan Moody 94, Hayden Hostetter 131.

* — Advances to regional as an individual

**— Lost playoff for regional spot

Next — The regional begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Country Oaks.