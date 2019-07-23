The New England Patriots secondary put on a clinic in the team's Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, but is this group the NFL's best?

Pro Football Focus on Tuesday revealed its latest ranking of the best secondaries in the league. The Patriots, despite being very talented and deep in the secondary, came in at No. 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PFF ranked the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens ahead of New England. Here's what PFF said about the Pats:

New England returns the entire secondary from what was our second-ranked unit from a year ago. The only worry is how long the McCourty twins can maintain their high-level of play with their 32nd birthday coming in the preseason.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a 2018 All-Pro selection and the only player at his position to earn an "elite" grade from PFF. J.C. Jackson also impressed at cornerback, while Devin McCourty continued his stellar play at safety. The Patriots ranked fifth in the NFL last season in yards allowed per pass attempt, and they ranked second in opponents' completion percentage.

New England didn't suffer any major losses in the secondary during free agency, and it added talented Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With a strong group returning, the Patriots secondary could be even better in 2019 as the team tries to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since 2004.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Do Patriots have NFL's best secondary? Pro Football Focus reveals its rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston