Will Patriots make the NFL playoffs? Julian Edelman has a message for the team

Will Patriots make the NFL playoffs? Edelman has a message for the team

The New England Patriots are 1-3 after the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season -- a start that leaves them with an uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs.

What does former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman think of the team's chances of reaching the playoffs?

He doesn't even want them to think about January football right now. Check out his message for the Patriots in the video below:

There is hope for the Patriots, though.

They started out 2-4 last season and still earned a wild card playoff berth with a 10-7 record. One of the catalysts to last season's turnaround was a soft schedule in the middle of the year that the Patriots took advantage of with a seven-game win streak.

A similar outcome could unfold this year, too.

From Week 5 to Week 12, the Patriots play seven games against six different opponents that all failed to make the playoffs last season and have a combined 2022 record of 13-14.

That stretch begins Sunday when the Detroit Lions come to Foxboro for a Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are favored to win despite the uncertainty at quarterback.