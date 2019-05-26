Patriots have an NFL-high 15 players over 30

Tom Brady is the oldest player on the Patriots, but he has plenty of company if he wants someone to commiserate with about these young 20-somethings with their Fortnite addictions.

The Patriots have 15 players who are 30 or older, the most in the NFL, as noted by Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com.

After the 41-year-old Brady, the next-oldest player in New England is the newly arrived tight end Ben Watson, who is 38. Stephen Gostkowski is 35, and Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Julian Edelman and Michael Bennett are all 33. Newly arrived Demaryius Thomas is 31, as are twin brotehrs Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon. Three players are 30: Dontrelle Inman, James Develin and Nate Ebner.

Although Bill Belichick doesn’t hesitate to bring in older veterans, he has also always prioritized accumulating draft picks, and the Patriots’ influx of young players this year is among the best additions of talent of any team in the NFL. The Patriots have an enviable combination of a lot of experience and plenty of youth as well.