Patriots NFL Draft grades: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State

With the New England Patriots addressing their two biggest needs in quarterback and wide receiver earlier in the draft, they needed to buckle down and add some depth to a shaky offensive line. Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace provides that depth here early in the third round.

Wallace does not project as an immediate starter but rather a developmental depth piece as a player who can play outside at tackle or kick into either guard spot to provide invaluable depth to an offensive line that desperately needs it to protect rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Experienced, refined, versatile, and physical, Wallace is the perfect piece to snag in the third round as a depth offensive lineman and potential swing tackle. Though not likely to take over the starting role anytime soon, it’s good value at one of the leagues most important positions.

Grade: B-

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire