Patriots NFL draft grades: Assessing each of the team's 2020 and 2021 picks

Grading all of the Patriots' 2020 and 2021 draft picks at the bye week

The New England Patriots did not draft well during the mid to late 2010s, and the team's depth suffered quite a bit. There weren't enough quality young players to replace veterans who were aging and/or departed the team.

The early results from the last two draft classes in 2020 and 2021 have been much better. In the last two years, the Patriots have found a likely franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, a potential starting running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, a disruptive defensive lineman in Christian Barmore and a starting safety in Kyle Dugger, among other promising draft picks.

This infusion of good young talent is one of the primary reasons why the Patriots lead the AFC East division and occupy the No. 1 seed in the conference during its Week 14 bye.

As New England rests and recovers this weekend, we're handing out grades for each of the team's draft picks from 2020 and 2021 based on their play to date.

We'll go in order of selection by year.

2020

S Kyle Dugger: A-

Pick: 37th overall, Round 2

2021 Stats: 80 total tackles (62 solo), four passes defensed, three INT in 12 games

Future outlook: Dugger is in the midst of a breakout sophomore season. He leads the team in solo tackles and has proven to be a quality player in pass coverage. Many of the best Patriots defenses have featured a strong, physical presence at safety like Lawyer Milloy, Rodney Harrison, Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, etc. Dugger is on his way to becoming that kind of defensive back for New England.

LB Josh Uche: B-

Pick: Round 2, 60th overall

2021 Stats: 10 tackles (eight solo), three sacks in nine games

Future outlook: Uche had a great start to the season with three sacks in the first two games. Since then, he hasn't made the same kind of impact, and an ankle injury has played a part in that. Uche is currently on injured reserve and eligible to return for the Patriots' Week 15 road game against the Indianapolis Colts. His ability to rush the passer has been impressive in 2021. If Uche can stay healthy, he would be a nice addition to the Patriots defense and provide valuable depth for the remainder of the season. He also received the second-highest pass rush grade of any rookie in 2020 from PFF.

LB Anfernee Jennings: C

Pick: Round 3, 87th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Jennings showed flashes of exciting potential as a rookie, both on defense and special teams. He was poised to take a leap forward in 2021 but was placed on season-ending injured reserve before Week 1. Hopefully for the Patriots, Jennings can come back in 2022 and play a larger role on defense.

TE Devin Asiasi: F

Pick: Round 3, 91st overall

2021 Stats: Zero receptions, zero yards, zero TD in one game

Future outlook: Asiasi has appeared in only one game this season, Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. After a disappointing rookie season, the Patriots went into free agency and spent $87.4 million to sign the top two tight ends available in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. If they felt good about Asiasi's and Keene's potential, they probably wouldn't have invested so much money into bolstering the tight end position on the free-agent market.

TE Dalton Keene: F

Pick: Round 3, 101st overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Much like Asiasi, Keene has been a huge bust at tight end. There's still time for Keene to make an impact, but he's unlikely to see many snaps on offense with Henry and Smith ahead of him on the depth chart. Those opportunities won't come until 2022, though, because Keene was placed on injured reserve before the season.

K Justin Rohrwasser: F

Pick: Round 5, 159th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Rohrwasser was waived in March, ending his tenure in New England. He never played in a single game for the Patriots. New England wasted a fifth-round pick on a kicker, which is not ideal, to say the least.

G Michael Onwenu: A-

Pick: Round 6, 189th overall

2021 Stats: 12 GP (seven starts), two penalties

Future outlook: Onwenu was one of the steals of the 2020 draft. The University of Michigan product was the highest graded (84.3/100) rookie offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus last season. Onwenu's versatility has been impressive, too. He's excelled at guard and tackle in his first two seasons. Onwenu could be a fixture of the offensive line for a long time, and that's pretty good value for a sixth-round pick.

OT Justin Herron: B-

Pick: Round 6, 195th overall

2021 Stats: 12 GP (four starts), two penalties

Future outlook: Herron got plenty of snaps early in the season when the Patriots offensive line was ravaged by injuries, including the absence of right tackle Trent Brown. The o-line has been mostly healthy for several weeks now, and Herron has seen his playing time drop as a result. Herron hasn't played more than 20 percent of the offensive snaps in a game since Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Wake Forest product has been a solid fill-in when the New England's depth has been tested.

LB Cassh Maluia: D-

Pick: Round 6, 204th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Maluia played nine games as a rookie and most of his snaps came on special teams. He also spent time on the practice squad in 2020. Maluia was released by the Patriots in August, and he quickly signed with the Tennessee Titans, only to be cut a few days later. He's currently a free agent.

C Dustin Woodard: N/A

Pick: Round 7, 230th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Woodard retired before training camp in 2020. He was reinstated in April of this year and the Patriots waived him. He has not played in an NFL game.

2021

QB Mac Jones: A

Pick: Round 1, 15th overall

2021 Stats: 2,869 passing yards, 16 TD, eight INT

Future outlook: Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 draft, but he's been by far the best rookie at the position this season. One of Jones' most impressive talents is his throwing accuracy, and his 70.3 completion percentage ranks third among all quarterbacks. He's also excelled on the road, recently becoming just the third rookie QB in league history to win his first six games away from home.

Jones looks every bit like a future franchise quarterback. He shows tremendous poise, leadership and command of the offense at such a young age.

DL Christian Barmore: A

Pick: Round 2, 38th overall

2021 Stats: 31 tackles (16 solo), 0.5 sacks, two passes defensed in 13 games

Future outlook: Barmore has been one of the steals of the 2021 draft, and the decision to trade up in the second round to select him looks more impressive with each passing week. Barmore has done an excellent job commanding double teams, stuffing the run and rushing the passer. He's the best defensive tackle the Patriots have drafted since Vince Wilfork.

Christian Barmore and Dont'a Hightower running a stunt. Barmore uses a slap-rip move on the center to register the QB hit. Lethal. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/SdKYjMGyrW — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 7, 2021

DE Ronnie Perkins: Incomplete

Pick: Round 3, 96th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Perkins has yet to make his NFL debut. He missed Monday's Week 13 game against the Bills due to illness. Perkins was a very good pass rusher at Oklahoma. It's unknown when he'll get his first opportunity on the Patriots defense.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: B+

Pick: Round 4, 120th overall

2021 Stats: 429 rushing yards, three touchdowns in nine games

Future outlook: Stevenson has exceeded expectations. The former Oklahoma running back has seen more playing time than expected given the injuries to James White and others. He's taken advantage of the opportunity and established himself as a valuable part of an excellent Patriots rushing attack. Stevenson's best game, so far, came in Week 10 against the Browns when he ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

His physical running style makes him tough to tackle and allows him to rack up plenty of yards after contact. Need proof? This video serves as compelling evidence:

Stevenson, like Barmore, has been one of the best Day 2 picks from the 2021 draft.

LB Cameron McGrone: Incomplete

Pick: Round 5, 177th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: McGrone tore his ACL in November of 2020 and has not yet made his Patriots debut.

S Joshuah Bledsoe: Incomplete

Pick: Round 6, 188th overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Bledsoe also has not played yet in 2021 and has spent a lot of time on the NFI list. He was impressive in coverage and showed plenty of versatility for the University of Missouri playing against top SEC competition last season. Bledsoe has plenty of potential. His first opportunity could come on special teams.

OL William Sherman: B-

Pick: Round 6, 196th overall

2021 Stats: One game played, zero penalties

Future outlook: Sherman has made one appearance as a rookie. It came in Week 5 against the Houston Texans when the Patriots had multiple starters on the offensive line out of the lineup due to injury. Sherman and the rest of the o-line played well, helping New England run for 126 yards (4.2 per carry) and a touchdown in a 25-22 win. Sherman is unlikely to see many more offensive snaps unless more injuries impact the offensive line.

WR Tre Nixon: Incomplete

Pick: Round 7, 242nd overall

2021 Stats: N/A

Future outlook: Nixon, who was Ernie Adams' final draft pick, hasn't made his Patriots debut yet. He's spent most of his rookie campaign on the practice squad.