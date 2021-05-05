Patriots' Nelson Agholor spotted working out with Eagles' DeVonta Smith

Pats' Nelson Agholor spotted working out with DeVonta Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL Draft is finally behind us, which means football fans are ready for one thing and one thing only: actual, real-life football.

Some are wasting no time getting to work.

Philadelphia's first-round pick DeVonta Smith, whose work ethic is rumored to be second-to-none, was spotted Tuesday working out with a familiar name: former Eagles first-round pick, Super Bowl champion, and current New England Patriot Nelson Agholor!

Here's a brief clip of the two doing some drills:

DeVonta Smith working out with Nelson Agholor. That first-round Eagles WR connection… pic.twitter.com/YuGLBklq9P — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) May 5, 2021

Agholor, of course, was the Eagles' first-round pick in 2016 and played for the Birds for four years, playing a big role during the Super Bowl season before earning a reputation for his inconsistent hands in 2018 and 2019. Agholor had a big year last with the Raiders and landed a large multi-year contract with the Patriots, where he'll presumably be catching passes from rookie Mac Jones.

The idea of Smith working out with Agholor might give some Eagles fans heartburn considering the way Agholor's career in Philly went...

Dear god... NOOOOOOOOO someone else please. https://t.co/UakAI1Z5aX — ᶻᵃᶜʰ ᴼˡᵈ ᶜᶦᵗʸ (@OldCityPhilly_) May 5, 2021

...but the guy is a workaholic and a physically gifted athlete, and a total pro. Ultimately, he's a good guy for Smith to be working out with. Drops aren't contagious.