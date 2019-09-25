Patriots special teamer and former US Olympic rugby team member Nate Ebner brought along a special guest in the video he tweeted to fire up his former teammates, who open up Rugby World Cup play Thursday against England in Japan.

When Ebner left Patriots training camp back in 2016 to play for the Olympic rugby team at the Rio Games, Bill Belichick wore Ebner's Team USA jersey at Patriots practice - a familiar No. 12. Could the coach be back in USA rugby gear at practice this week? Perhaps a Back The Boys t-shirt like Tom Brady wore in the video?

Patriots' Nate Ebner employs Tom Brady for his video to fire up his former US rugby teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston