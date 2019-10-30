Patriots must overcome this trend to beat Ravens, keep unbeaten season alive

The Baltimore Ravens, at least on paper, are the New England Patriots' toughest opponent to this point of their 2019 schedule.

The Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champions at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night, and there are few reasons why Baltimore will be confident about its chances of pulling off an upset.

Baltimore is 5-2 and sits atop the AFC North division. The Ravens are coming off a bye, so they've had two weeks to rest up, study film and create a quality game plan to combat the Patriots. Baltimore also will play the Pats in scenario where it's enjoyed plenty of success: a primetime game at home.

The Ravens have dominated opponents in primetime games at home over the last 10 years, losing only once. It's a trend the Patriots must overcome if they're going to improve their record to 9-0 on Sunday night.

Since 2008, Ravens are NFL-best 12-1 in primetime home games.



In home primetime games under John Harbaugh, Ravens have ...



-Won 10 in a row, longest active streak in NFL

-Outscored opponents, 341-171

-Plus-13 turnover differential



Ravens host Patriots on Sunday night.















— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 30, 2019

The Patriots, in fairness, are no strangers to primetime games themselves. In fact, this Week 9 matchup in Baltimore is New England's fourth night game of the season. The Patriots have won the following primetime games this season:

--Week 1, 33-3 win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football"

--Week 6, 35-14 win vs. New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football"

--Week 7, 33-0 win vs. New York Jets on "Monday Night Football"





Oddsmakers are expecting the Patriots to end the Ravens' primetime home win streak. New England is favored by 3.5 or four points at most sportsbooks. If Sunday's matchup is anything like the one these teams played in Baltimore in 2007, football fans will be in for a real treat.

