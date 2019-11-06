Patriots moving on from upsetting loss to Ravens, focused on improving

The New England Patriots don't take losses lightly, and they're moving on from Sunday's upsetting loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Pats head into the bye week with an 8-1 record, they're already looking forward to their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles -- not dwelling in the past.

"You've got to be able to turn the page," Patriots elite special teamer Matthew Slater said according to MassLive's Matt Vautour. "You've gotta try to learn from your mistakes and realize that we're still in good position to be competitive down the stretch. But we're going to have to do a lot of things better starting tomorrow.

"Good mood. We've got a lot to be thankful for. We've been pretty decent, above average, I think, over the course of the season thus far. So there's no reason for anyone in here to be in the tank. Let's just take advantage of the opportunity that we have to improve this week, try to get healthy and hopefully come back against Philly and play a little better than we did on Sunday night."

New England was long thought to be a team that could go undefeated through the 2019-20 campaign. While those hopes are shattered, they want to be more productive following their bye week.

"I think as competitors, that taste will linger until we can get back on the football field and at least have a better outing than we did on Sunday," Slater said. "I think that's part of what makes this team great. We have a lot of great competitors that want to do everything perfect all the time. But the reality is this is the NFL, and that's not going to happen. So it's unfortunate that we're going to have to sit on it for two weeks, but we've got to try to maximize the time, be productive with it and try to come out and play better next time."

The Patriots normally are good at bouncing back following a disappointing loss, but while the Eagles are struggling at 5-4, they're still no joke. New England will have its hands full come Nov. 17, but are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Tom Brady's team will practice Wednesday then have the rest of the week off before beginning to prepare for the Eagles on Monday.

