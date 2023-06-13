The Patriots are moving rookie QB Malik Cunningham to WR

Malik Cunningham was one of the more electrifying quarterback prospects in the draft class of 2023. Coming out of Louisville, Cunningham was accomplished enough to earn a Senior Bowl appearance and was generally projected as a late-round prospect at quarterback.

He went undrafted, signing as a UDFA with the New England Patriots. Cunningham even got a substantial signing bonus, but Bill Belichick had something in mind other than quarterback for the 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cunningham is transitioning to wide receiver during the OTAs and minicamp in New England. Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports notes,

“He’s still playing some quarterback after practice, but he’s meeting with wide receivers and primarily running routes and catching passes in practice.”

With Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both on rookie contracts and well ahead of him on the depth chart, moving to wideout is probably a smart move for Cunningham.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire