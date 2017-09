Patriots make their moves to 53

The defending champions are ready to make their run at a sixth Super Bowl title.

To get to 53 players, the Patriots waived defensive tackle Josh Augusta, defensive end Mikey Bart, linebacker Trevor Bares, receiver Austin Carr, tight end Sam Cotton, running back LeShun Daniels, guard Jamil Douglas, linebacker Brooks Ellis, center James Ferentz, running back D.J. Foster, defensive end Geneo Grissom, running back Glenn Gronkowski, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, receiver Cody Hollister, defensive back David Jones, guard Ted Karras, defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, running back D.J. Killings, guard Jason King, defensive back William Likely, receiver Devin Lucien, receiver K.J. Maye, tackle Conor McDermott, defensive back Kenny Moore, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, tackle Max Rich, defensive back Jason Thompson, defensive back Damarius Travis, linebacker Nick Usher, and receiver Tony Washington.

The Patriots also released running back Brandon Bolden and linebacker Jonathan Freeny.

Defensive end Keionta Davis and tackle Andrew Jelks was placed on the non-football injury list, and tackle Antonio Garcia was placed on the non-football illness list. Receiver Julian Edelman, defensive back Cyrus Jones, and defensive end Derek Rivers were placed on injured reserve.