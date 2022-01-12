Patriots move CB Jalen Mills to COVID-19/reserve amid flurry of transactions

The New England Patriots may be without Jalen Mills for their playoff opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Patriots placed the cornerback on COVID-19/reserve on Tuesday. If vaccinated, he could be eligible to return for the game, though he would miss all of the team’s practices. Mills’ move to COVID-19/reserve was one of many for New England on a busy Tuesday.

The team moved cornerback Myles Bryant off COVID-19/reserve. He is the team’s starting slot cornerback with Jonathan Jones on injured reserve with a season-ending injury. Bryant, who missed Week 18, will be eligible for the team’s two practice sessions this week.

The Patriots moved offensive lineman William Sherman, a 2021 sixth-round pick, from COVID-19/reserve to the practice squad.

New England signed receiver Malcolm Perry to a futures contract. His deal will sign him to the roster for 2022. Perry, a former Navy quarterback, has spent time on the Patriots in 2021. The team had him on the active roster, but an injury landed him on injured reserve and New England cut him in November.

The Patriots held a tryout for defensive back Money Hunter. Hunter, an Arkansas State product, last played for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL.

