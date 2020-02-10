Mohamed Sanu is on to 2020.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is busy training for the upcoming season, and we recently got a look inside his offseason in a new workout video. Check it out in the tweet below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanu was acquired by the Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons before the trade deadline this past season, so 2020 will be his first full campaign with New England.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

The veteran wideout made a huge impact in his second game with the Patriots when he tallied eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Sanu struggled mightily for the rest of the season, however, and he never found the end zone again. He posted 15 receptions for 114 yards over his last seven games, including the AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In fairness to Sanu, he did battle through an ankle injury last season. Still, the Patriots need much better production from Sanu next season if their offense is going to make the necessary improvement toward being one of the league's best again.

Patriots' Mohamed Sanu getting ready for 2020 season in new workout video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston