Patriots mock draft: This Alabama DL might be a reach, but his upside is tempting

As mock drafts continue in preparation for April’s draft, Pro Football Focus has an interesting pick for the New England Patriots with the 15th overall selection.

PFF”s Austin Gayle has New England selecting Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore at that spot. Barmore recorded 27 tackles and six sacks in 2020. He showed off his pass-rushing prowess against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl when he had five tackles and a sack.

Barmore followed up that performance with a five-tackle and one-sack performance against Ohio State in the National Championship Game.

As Gayle notes, Barmore may be a little inconsistent. However, his performances on the big stages could be worth New England grabbing him.

Barmore’s consistency at Alabama is reason to be concerned with him as a high-end prospect, but his performances in the Crimson Tide’s bouts with Notre Dame and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff are some of the best we’ve seen from any defensive tackle in this class. Buying into the high end and continuing to develop Barmore (RS So.) at the next level is a worthwhile investment for the Pats at No. 15, especially knowing the lack of depth in the 2021 defensive tackle class.

Barmore does have a lot of upside, but this could be a reach with the 15th overall pick. Nevertheless, Bill Belichick loves to draft on the defensive side of the football. Because of that, this wouldn’t necessarily be a total surprise of a draft pick.

