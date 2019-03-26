Patriots mock draft 2019 roundup: Latest first-round predictions originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are among the teams to keep a close eye on as the 2019 NFL Draft nears.

The Pats have 12 picks overall (tied for the most with the New York Giants) and six selections in the first three rounds. New England is not short of needs after losing several key players in NFL free agency. A lot of the Patriots' most glaring positions of weakness are on the defensive line, and luckily for them, this draft class is deep with impressive talent on defense.

Tight end is another need, especially after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday. One lucky tight end in this class likely will be catching passes from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady next season. Will it be Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, Alabama's Irv Smith Jr., or perhaps someone else?

