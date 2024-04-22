Patriots work out Mitchell Wilcox, Brycen Hopkins, Sean McKeon

The Patriots appear to be in the market for some help at tight end.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team had three veteran free agents in for workouts late last week. Mitchell Wilcox, Brycen Hopkins, and Sean McKeon were part of the tryout.

Reiss reports that Wilcox is believed to be the best fit, but no deal has been made at this time. Wilcox had 29 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown in 48 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons.

McKeon has six catches in 45 career games with the Cowboys and Hopkins caught 13 passes in 39 games for the Rams.

Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and La'Michael Pettway are the current tight ends on New England's roster.