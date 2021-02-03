The Patriots missed out on Matthew Stafford. Here are 13 other options at QB.

Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
The New England Patriots missed out on quarterback Matthew Stafford. It sounds like they never even stood a chance, with Stafford nixing the Patriots early in the process, according to NBC Sports Boston. He instead landed with the Los Angeles Rams, even though New England showed interest, per MMQB.com.

Their search continues.

New England has begun making contact with prospects during the pre-draft process, which will be limited due to the pandemic this season. Free agency begins in March. The Patriots can complete trades when the league year opens (at the same time as when free agency opens). The draft will be in April. It’s possible — and maybe even likely — they will add a quarterback through multiple avenues.

So let’s dive into who they might consider.

Deshaun Watson, Texans

How they'd get him: Trade How could the Patriots not want Watson? He's exactly what every franchise wants: a player with all the physical and mental tools to single-handedly beat defenses. New England saw firsthand how easy it is for Watson to carve up defenses. This season, he completed 76% of his passes for 344 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 11. It was merely a taste of what he can do. The trouble with Watson is the cost -- he's likely to require multiple first-round picks. And then there's the question of whether Watson would want to play for Bill Belichick after the quarterback had a falling out with Belichickian protegees Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

How they'd get him: Free agency If he hits free agency, New England should go all-in. It has money, with roughly $60 million in cap space in 2021 and so much more in 2022. The Patriots can definitely afford to add him -- and a weapon or two for him to target. Prescott is recovering from a gruesome ankle injury, but there's no reason to think he won't make a full recover and return to form as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. That's why, however, the Patriots are unlikely to get a shot at Prescott. The Cowboys will probably place the franchise tag on him.

Derek Carr, Raiders

How they'd get him: Trade He's apparently on the trading block, with the Raiders pursuing a trade for Watson. New England could absolutely get a good deal on Carr, who isn't likely to cost much in trade compensation. He's set to make roughly $20 million in each of the next two seasons, which isn't an unwieldy sum. In 2020, he completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Mac Jones, Alabama

How they'd get him: The draft The Alabama prospect might be available to New England at 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, even if the other top prospects – Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance – are gone. Jones had a stellar season (77.4% completion rate, 4,500 yards, 41 TDs, 4 INTs), and won yet another championship for Nick Saban, a close friend of Bill Belichick. It's easy to see Jones excelling in New England, a place that has a similarly intense culture.

Cam Newton, Patriots

How they'd get him: Free agency New England and Newton are looking at an expiring contract. We could see the Patriots extend their deal with the quarterback before he hits free agency. But if Newton does return, he will almost certainly have competition. His production didn't cut it, with a 65.8 completion percentage, 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions. He also added 592 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jameis Winston, Saints

How they'd get him: Free agency I still love this idea. Winston went to New Orleans for one season, and earned just $1 million. While it seems only natural that he would take over after Drew Brees retires, Winston also had to back up Taysom Hill -- who did not look like a competent NFL quarterback. It's possible Winston won't want to return to New Orleans if the Patriots (or another team) show interest in having him start. Winston's biggest downside is turnovers. New England could work with him to decrease his interception percentage in 2021.

Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers

How they'd get him: Trade Carolina doesn't seem sold on Bridgewater. It seems the Panthers were merely treating him as a bridge quarterback, with an audition to win the starting job in the long term. And he didn't sell himself to the Panthers, who are now sniffing around the top quarterbacks in the draft. It would be weird for Carolina to trade or cut Bridgewater after just one year, especially because it would mean eating $10 million in dead cap. But desperate teams do weird things when they get infatuated with a draft prospect.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

How they'd get him: Free agency Trubisky did a decent job selling himself to Chicago in the final stretch of the season when the Bears built a simplified offense that the young quarterback operated at a high level. But perhaps Trubisky needs a fresh start. And perhaps Josh McDaniels can help maximize his potential.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

How they'd get him: Trade New England had seemed interested in making Garoppolo into the successor to Tom Brady -- until the Patriots traded him to the 49ers at midseason in 2017. He took them to a Super Bowl last season, even if the offense was powered through the running game. But there are clear weaknesses in Garoppolo's game -- and he's dealt with a number of injuries through his career.

Jacoby Brissett, Colts

How they'd get him: Free agency He has familiarity with the Patriots' system after spending about 18 months with them from 2016 to 2017. He's still 28 years old, so he should be entering his physical prime. But in his time with Indy, he has never proved that he's anything better than a fringe starter.

Tyrod Taylor, Chargers

How they'd get him: Free agency Taylor's ability to protect the football with conservative decision-making is sure to appeal to the Patriots. And though he's not exactly a prolific passer, he does bring elusiveness as a runner. He would be a good player to add to the quarterback competition -- even if he isn't necessarily going to be the favorite to win that competition.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins

How they'd get him: Free agency He admitted he's not in a spot where he can be choosy about where he wants to play in 2021. So if the Patriots come calling -- and perhaps with an offer for the veteran minimum -- Fitzpatrick might agree to join them. Like Taylor, Fitzpatrick is a good player to have in the mix, but he's not the type of player you want to rely upon as your season-long starter. Unlike Taylor, Fitzpatrick is extremely spotty in protecting the football.

Sam Darnold, Jets

How they'd get him: Trade If New York takes a quarterback at No. 2 overall, it will also likely move on from Darnold, the former third overall pick in 2018. Darnold hasn't had a fair shot with the Jets, who have struggled enormously to put talent around him. Maybe the Patriots would be willing to give him a reset in his development while surrounding him with talent.

Originally published

