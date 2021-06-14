Patriots minicamp: Watch Gunner Olszewski make great one-handed catch

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Watch Gunner Olszewski make great one-handed catch at Pats minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The weather made throwing and catching passes a little more difficult Monday at New England Patriots minicamp practice, but Gunner Olszewski didn't look bothered by the rainy elements.

The Patriots wide receiver made a tremendous one-handed catch in the end zone during a drill at practice. Cam Newton was the quarterback who threw the pass.

Check it out in the video below (via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal):

Olszewski has not made much of an impact as a pass-catcher. He's tallied seven receptions for 96 yards and  touchdown in two seasons with the Patriots.

Where he's made a huge difference is on special teams. Olszewski was named to the AP All-Pro team as a punt returner last season. Special teams is typically a strength of the Patriots, and another season of Olszewski being an elite punt returner would go a long way toward that trend continuing in 2021.

