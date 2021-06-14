Patriots minicamp: Watch Gunner Olszewski make great one-handed catch

Watch Gunner Olszewski make great one-handed catch at Pats minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The weather made throwing and catching passes a little more difficult Monday at New England Patriots minicamp practice, but Gunner Olszewski didn't look bothered by the rainy elements.

The Patriots wide receiver made a tremendous one-handed catch in the end zone during a drill at practice. Cam Newton was the quarterback who threw the pass.

Check it out in the video below (via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal):

Here’s Gunner Olszewski making a 1-handed touchdown catch from Cam Newton.



The goal of this drill was for the QBs to throw the ball high in the end zone and for the receiver’s to go get it. Mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/tmIaEqNA5k — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 14, 2021

Olszewski has not made much of an impact as a pass-catcher. He's tallied seven receptions for 96 yards and touchdown in two seasons with the Patriots.

Where he's made a huge difference is on special teams. Olszewski was named to the AP All-Pro team as a punt returner last season. Special teams is typically a strength of the Patriots, and another season of Olszewski being an elite punt returner would go a long way toward that trend continuing in 2021.