Patriots might still be looking to add veteran running back

The New England Patriots might still be interested in adding a veteran running back.

When appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Wednesday, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, Jeremy Fowler said he believes the Patriots would be intrigued by adding another player to the running back room to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Even though there hasn’t been any official indication of interest from New England, former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been floated around as a possible option for the team. Cook recorded 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season.

He was released by the Vikings in early June.

Cook could be a realistic possibility, as he is only 27 years of age. If paired with Stevenson, he would give New England a dynamic duo in the backfield and cement the running back room as one of the best in the NFL.

The Patriots could also choose to go in a much cheaper direction with many of the other free agent running backs still on the open market. One thing is certain: They won’t be hurting for options when coming to a decision.

