Patriots met with this under-the-radar tackle prospect

The New England Patriots have always had a unique approach to finding diamonds in the rough, and they could be attempting to do so again in a recent Zoom call with Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon.

McClendon was a part of the Georgia Bulldogs’ success, as he started 38 consecutive games and won two national championships in the process. He did not allow a sack in the 2021 or 2022 seasons.

This is certainly an intriguing name, as New England could use more depth at the tackle position. Trent Brown headlines the group, and the Patriots were able to get more help with the signing of Riley Reiff. Nevertheless, New England needs more youth and depth in the room, and McClendon could provide that, in addition to consistency.

New England holds the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. They currently have 11 draft picks in total heading into the first round next Thursday.

More!

Patriots reportedly hosted rising WR prospect on pre-draft visit Did this Matt Groh comment hint at Patriots drafting QB at No. 14? Former Patriots CB Joejuan Williams shares thoughts on joining Vikings

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire