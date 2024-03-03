Patriots met with top-two projected OL draft prospects

The New England Patriots are doing their homework on the top offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL draft. Per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, they have met with Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Both tackles are projected top-10 draft prospects, and they could significantly bolster New England’s offensive line. Offensive tackle is certainly a position of need, although quarterback may seem like the most pressing one at the moment.

Nevertheless, the organization needs to address multiple positions on the offensive side of the football.

The Patriots have been busy over the past couple of days, interviewing quarterbacks as well as scheduling meetings with other skill players, such as LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The #Patriots have also met with Olu Fashanu here in Indy, so both Alt and Fashanu had formals with the Pats. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 2, 2024

New England has a lot of different directions they can go in with the third overall pick in the draft, and they seem to be covering all of their bases in the interview process.

However, what they actually do with the selection is anyone’s guess.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire