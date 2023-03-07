Patriots met with top tight end prospect at NFL Scouting Combine

The New England Patriots met with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at the NFL combine last week in Indianapolis, per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar. Mayer is largely considered the top tight end prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

He caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was a key receiving weapon for Notre Dame, as he had three games with over 100 receiving yards in 2022. He also was able to spread the field for the program, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

Mayer set records while at Notre Dame. His 180 receptions were the most in school history, surpassing Tyler Eifert’s record of 140. He was an All-American for the Fighting Irish, the first for the program since 1976.

He would be intriguing for New England, as they look to find a spark at the tight end position. Hunter Henry struggled in 2022, while Jonnu Smith has not been able to find his footing for the organization. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been able to maximize production from the tight end position before, and Mayer would be a fascinating fit in that regard.

New England met with some surprising names during their time at the NFL combine, including Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. If nothing else, the Patriots are doing their homework at each position, in what will be a crucial year for the organization.

More!

Legendary QB receives permission to speak with AFC East rival Jets Patriots met with big-name tackle prospects at NFL Scouting Combine Former teammate remembers specific thing about Rhamondre Stevenson

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire