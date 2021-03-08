Patriots have met with Clemson WR Amari Rodgers multiple times

The New England Patriots have repeatedly checked in on Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, most recently with a virtual interview, he told The Boston Globe. Rodgers said he met with Patriots receivers coach Mick Lombardi.

“I had a FaceTime interview with him,” Rodgers told The Globe. “It went great, he’s a great guy.”

The Patriots-Rodgers connection started at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It’s a pre-draft camp for the top college prospects. Every NFL team attends in an attempt to see and speak with as many prospects as they can. That’s when Rodgers spoke with a Patriots scout.

“I can definitely see myself playing for Coach [Bill] Belichick,’’ he said. “Because he kind of reminds me of Coach [Dabo] Swinney as far as discipline. Very hard and very focused and stuff like that. I feel like the Patriots and Clemson kind of relate to each other, so I feel like I would fit very well in the Patriots organization.’’

Rodgers managed 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. They were all career high statistics.

New England had issues at receiver in 2020. Their returners include Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olzewski, among others.

