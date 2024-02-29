Patriots meet with two new QBs that hint at trading down from No. 3

Patriots meet with two new QBs that hint at trading down from No. 3

Patriots meet with two new QBs that hint at trading down from No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2024 NFL Draft combine is underway in Indianapolis and the New England Patriots may have just shown their cards at what they plan on doing come draft night.

While Patriots executive Eliot Wolf had previously told reporters that the team would meet with the top three quarterbacks in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, it seems that New England is now considering other options, opting to additionally meet with Oregon's Bo Nix and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy -- both currently projected to fall anywhere between mid-first round to early second round.

While punting the No. 3 pick may come as a surprise, ESPN had previously reported that the team was already considering trading down and addressing their QB need via free agency.

While former Wolverine Tom Brady may be considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, it was McCarthy that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dubbed the greatest quarterback in college football history. In his junior season, McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, logging 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions on a 72.3 percent completion rate. Since taking over as the full-fledged starter in his sophomore season, the mobile QB led the Wolverines to a 27-1 record.

While some question McCarthy's experience, starting in the fewest number of games out of the top 100 QB's eligible for the draft, Nix offers plenty with an NCAA record of 61 starts. Starting as a true freshman for Oregon back in 2019, Nix logged three impressive seasons before transferring to Oregon, where his stats skyrocketed. This past season, Nix posted 4,508 yards on a record-setting 77.4 percent completion rate, throwing for 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Skills aside, the biggest difference between the two comes down age and potential. With McCarthy, the Patriots would get a 21-year-old athletic QB with room to grow and develop. Should the Patriots take McCarthy, the team could look to sign an older and more experienced shot caller in free agency, letting the Michigan product take his time to learn, develop, and adjust to the NFL level.

On the other hand, Nix, 24, would give the Patriots a polished product right out the gate, but is limited by his inability to truly stretch the field -- his 6.8 average air yards per throw ranked second to last among draft eligible QB's.