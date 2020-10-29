Patriots may trade Stephon Gilmore if the price is right
As the trade deadline approaches, Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss the possibility of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year being shipped out by New England if they can get the right deal. There is one division leader that Charles thinks would be a great fit for the star cornerback.