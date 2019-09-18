Patriots' Matthew Slater got to channel his Hall of Fame dad at the goal line

Matthew Slater, the Patriots' All-Pro special team ace, found himself added to the Patriots goal-line package four times in their blowout victory over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Two of those snaps resulted in touchdowns - Sony Michel's 1-yard run on the opening drive and Tom Brady's sneak in the third quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What's he think of his less-than-familiar role as an added blocker in the jumbo package? He learned from the best.

"I try to do my best Jackie Slater impersonation there," Slater told reporters in the locker room Wednesday in Foxboro. His father, Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, anchored the Rams offensive line for 20 years.

Matthew Slater smiles when asked about playing 4 offensive snaps at the goal-line, saying, "I tried to do my best Jackie Slater impression." Slater's father Jackie, of course, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who had a 20-year career as a Rams offensive tackle. pic.twitter.com/aMUm7Qj5tG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 18, 2019

"I get to live my dream out of being a blocking guy like my dad was. I've always enjoyed doing that. If the team asks you to do something, you try to step up and do it and help the team in order to be successful. I always get a kick out of that when I get a chance to do it."

With only two tight ends currently on the 53-man roster, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, who were both used in those goal-line packages, Bill Belichick can count on the versatile 34-year-old veteran to pick up the blocking slack.

Story continues

"Matt's done that before, and it just really depends on what we're trying to do and what the options are," Belichick told reporters at his Wednesday press conference. "We have a couple of receivers that are fairly new to the team in terms of being on the field like with Antonio [Brown] and Josh [Gordon]. We have other receivers like Gunner [Olszewski] and Phil (Dorsett) that aren't the biggest guys, physically, in terms of putting them on the goal line or dealing with things like that."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' Matthew Slater got to channel his Hall of Fame dad at the goal line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston