Patriots’ Matthew Judon weighs in with unpopular take on NFL’s overtime rules

Along with the new taunting rule — the NFL’s overtime rules have been widely unpopular among fans and players.

Both teams get a chance in overtime to score in college, but the NFL is oftentimes left up to the luck of a coin flip. If both teams are rolling offensively, it’s likely that the squad who receives the ball first will come out with the victory.

The entire world of NFL Twitter erupted following the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff matchup on Sunday night. Every moment of the game was electrifying and it came down to overtime when both teams were tied up at 36 points.

The Chiefs received the ball and the rest was history with Patrick Mahomes running the offense. Josh Allen, who was spectacular the entire game, didn’t have the chance to rebuttal.

New England Patriots Matthew Judon went against the grain with his take on the overtime rules.

Nope we all know the rules https://t.co/QZmD6YUYPG — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) January 24, 2022

The Patriots had a similar situation early in the season against the Dallas Cowboys. Mac Jones led his team to overtime with a 75-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne, but the Cowboys received and scored quickly to end the game.

The rule may be unpopular, but it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

