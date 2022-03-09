Is Patriots' Matthew Judon already recruiting Bobby Wagner after Seahawks release?

Is Patriots' Matthew Judon already recruiting Bobby Wagner? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be beginning a major rebuild.

They made two huge roster moves Tuesday. The first and most impactful one was reportedly agreeing to trade franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a deal that involved multiple players and draft picks.

The other surprising move is that Seattle reportedly will release future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner. Like Wilson, Wagner was selected by the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft and helped the franchise enjoy its best decade ever, highlighted by two Super Bowl appearances and the team's first Lombardi Trophy in 2013.

Wagner is 31 years old but remains one of the best players at his position. He'll easily be among the top free agents on the market, and one New England Patriots player has already reached out to him on social media.

Here's what Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon tweeted at Wagner late Tuesday:

@Bwagz HEY BIG HEAD ðŸ˜ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 9, 2022

Linebacker is an area the Patriots must upgrade this offseason. The current group lacks the needed talent, depth and athleticism required to slow down the league's top offenses. There could be plenty of turnover among the Patriots linebacker corps with Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Harvey Langi and Jamie Collins all able to become free agents this month. Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was released earlier this week.

Even though Wagner would be a great fit, New England doesn't have much salary space to spend right now, and the team needs to figure out if it's worth paying star cornerback J.C. Jackson a ton of money to stay. If Jackson leaves, cornerback becomes a bigger need than linebacker.

The most likely scenario is probably the Patriots passing on Wagner in free agency and adding a linebacker through the upcoming draft.