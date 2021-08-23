Patriots' Matt Judon highest-graded edge defender through two preseason games

PFF tabs Matt Judon as top edge rusher in NFL in preseason to date originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another day, another preseason accolade for a member of the New England Patriots.

A day after Pro Football Focus graded Jakobi Meyers as the top wide receiver in the exhibition season to date, the analytics service has given top marks to Matt Judon among edge rushers.

Highest-graded edge defenders this preseason:



1. Matthew Judon - 94.9

2. Chris Jones - 93.2 pic.twitter.com/Xoj1LiU9Dc — PFF (@PFF) August 23, 2021

Judon, who signed a four-year, $54 million deal with the Patriots in the offseason, has been dominant over just 22 snaps between contests against the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. He's been credited with three solo tackles and a forced fumble and a QB hit over the two games, both New England wins.

"Matt's a good player," Bill Belichick said after last week's 35-0 blanking of the Eagles. "He's a good football player and does a lot of things well. I'm glad he’s on our team."

Judon, 29, was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Originally a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Grand Valley State by the Ravens, Judon recorded a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2019. He had six sacks, 21 QB hits and two passes defended over 14 games for Baltimore in 2020.