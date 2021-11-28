Patriots have a massive field goal edge at Gillette Stadium, stat shows

Pats enjoying a massive field goal edge in home games, stat shows originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Opposing teams entered Sunday 4-2 at Gillette Stadium, but it wasn't due to the strength of their field goal units.

Prior to the Patriots' Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans in New England, visiting kickers had made just 62% of their field goal attempts in Foxboro, the lowest success rate of any opposing team in any stadium, per ESPN Stats & Info.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Randy Bullock has missed a FG and an extra point, both hitting the right upright.



Opposing kickers had made 62% of their FG tries at Gillette Stadium this season entering the day, lowest for visitors at any stadium. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2021

For context, the NFL average for field goal kickers entering Week 12 was 83.3%.

Titans kicker Randy Bullock lowered that percentage even further Sunday, clanking a 44-yard attempt off the right upright in the second quarter after missing an extra point in the first quarter.

A second Titans doink pic.twitter.com/fUEhXmPz1P — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 28, 2021

New England has never been a friendly place for visiting kickers thanks to inclement weather and cold temperatures. But the Patriots haven't played in too many poor-weather home games this season (aside from a rainy night contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4), so credit also could be given to New England's kick-blocking unit for making opposing kickers feel uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, Nick Folk has had essentially no issues at Gillette Stadium: The Patriots kicker entered Sunday with just one missed field goal and one missed extra point in six home games.