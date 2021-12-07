Patriots maintain command of No. 1 seed in AFC with run-heavy win over Bills

The New England Patriots officially took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Bill Belichick’s team took a firm grasp of that positioning in the conference with a gritty 14-10 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Mac Jones threw the ball three times due to 50-plus MPH wind and the Patriots used 222 yards on the ground to help compliment the league’s best defense.

The Patriots (9-4) also have a two-game lead in the AFC East, with the Bills sitting at 7-5 and the surging Miami Dolphins at 6-7. New England is now entering the bye week with the Indianapolis Colts on the other side, followed up by a home game against the Bills.

Belichick is currently sitting exactly where he wants to be.

A rookie QB.

The No. 1 scoring defense.

The only AFC team with 9 wins. After 13 weeks, the @Patriots are the AFC's #1 seed. #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/LUAWPTC4RQ — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

