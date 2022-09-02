Patriots Mailbag: Why Rhamondre Stevenson is in line for more catches than you think

Perry's Mailbag: Why Stevenson is in line for more catches than you think originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're officially less than one week away from regular-season NFL football.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off the 2022 campaign on Thursday Night Football. As for the New England Patriots, they'll begin their season on Sept. 11 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

As we impatiently wait for the fun to begin, let's get to your mailbag questions...

This is always dangerous. But with Montgomery out for now -- I'm presuming he won't be able to go Week 1 as he deals with what looked like a serious ankle injury suffered in Vegas -- I'd anticipate Rhamondre Stevenson being on the field in obvious passing situations.

Bill Belichick wants his backs to be able to play all three downs, but Stevenson is clearly the best receiver among the Patriots backs available. He should get some between-the-tackles work, too. If you're looking for fantasy advice, I'd rather have Stevenson than Damien Harris. But Harris looms as a goal-line option.

Your grade on the 2021 and 2022 draft classes and which players look like long term starters — Damian Sharkey (@Sharks771) August 31, 2022

I'm ready to give the 2021 draft an A. If they landed a quality starting quarterback, which it appears they have, as well as a pass-rushing defensive tackle and a do-it-all running back, that's about as good as anyone could expect. They also got a roster-worthy strong safety in Josh Bledsoe and a couple of p-squad options in Cam McGrone and Tre Nixon.

The 2020 class has a number of potential starters in 2022, but the jury is out on how many of them will handle those roles. Kyle Dugger will start as a quality strong safety. Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings look like they'll play real roles on the edge. The tight ends taken in the third round that year flopped. But Mike Onwenu is a starting guard found in the sixth round, and Justin Herron may end up as their swing tackle. Can't get that many rostered players and give it a failing grade, but until we actually see more of these guys play, I think you have to give it C+, carried by Dugger and Onwenu, who are proven starters if not Pro Bowl players.

Are you as frustrated as I am that Matt Groh said they didnâ€™t draft a LB because McGrone is coming back and then we waive him due to not making any contributions.



We could have had D. Lloyd or N. Dean. — Mark (@MarkReadsComics) August 31, 2022

Cam McGrone is back on the practice squad, but your point is a fair one. The Patriots were excited to see what he could add to that group, seemingly passing on the position in the draft at least in part because of McGrone's presence. And he didn't show enough to make the team.

The Patriots would tell you it wasn't the pressing need others felt it was since they'd added Mack Wilson prior to the draft, giving them some depth along with Raekwon McMillan and Jahlani Tavai behind Ja'Whaun Bentley. Still, in not drafting a 'backer, they missed an opportunity to not only add Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd, but by trading down to eventually land Cole Strange they also passed on adding a big, athletic and tough linebacker from Georgia in Quay Walker, who league evaluators considered one of the best fits for the Patriots at the position in this year's class.

Is this the healthiest/luckiest camp in memory? No ACL, no Achilles, 1 bone fracture and one NFI hamstring tear on a 7th rd lineman and an ankle sprain.

We can be doom and gloom but we should also be thankful for small Mercyâ€™s — Qualitysmoke (@qualitysmoke) August 31, 2022

You know the Patriots are pretty pleased with how they were able to avoid real disaster injury-wise during training camp. Bill Belichick acknowledged at one point in camp that the team was as healthy as it had ever been by the same date on the calendar. A change in approach there helped.

We saw, in my opinion, less conditioning work than we'd seen previously. The Hills behind Gillette Stadium did not get quite the action they'd seen in years past. The Patriots also opted not to run live tackling drills through August. No live goal-line periods, either. That may be because the team no longer has a fullback and felt as though its gap-scheme runs in the middle of the field will be about the same as what they do at the one-yard line this year. But it's clear sports science has more influence on how teams approach their seasons than ever before.

I believe Belichick has willingly bought into some of those changes and his team is relatively healthy as a result. No significant practice injuries. Tyquan Thornton's collarbone issue and Ty Montgomery's ankle issue both popped up in preseason game action.

Did the Bills have great season last year? 2-4 against playoff teams, one quality win (KC)? — Joe Unsworth (@unsworth_joe) September 1, 2022

No. Not from start to finish. But do you really believe they weren't/aren't a good team in the end? And they were 13 seconds from the Super Bowl. They're one of the most talented teams in the league, and I'd pick them to make the Super Bowl. The Patriots won just as many games against playoff teams last year, but theirs came against a Titans team that was missing both AJ Brown and Derrick Henry and a Bills team that couldn't handle gale-force winds.

Phil, I havenâ€™t heard Nick Caleyâ€™s name mentioned once this camp. He seemingly would have been the natural next-man-up to assume the OC role. Seems like a well respected coach is getting sidelined for two guys who have never coached offense. Curious about your take on this. — CC (@machriscollins) August 31, 2022

Caley was the most logical coach to elevate. And he's a quality coach. Josh McDaniels wanted him in Vegas. Bill Belichick wanted to keep him in New England. He's widely respected for the work he's done in Foxboro since 2015. But if Belichick believed that Caley might be a flight risk after this season, perhaps that led him not to give Caley more responsibility.

Belichick, it seems, is wary of starting fresh two years in a row -- maybe one reason why Bill O'Brien isn't here -- which has led to leaning on the offensive brain trust as it's currently constructed with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge near the top.

Hi Phil! Is there a logical reason for all the new things the Pats are doing? To the outside viewer it makes no sense to mix up everything in the offense, from coaching to scheme and personnel. Lastly how long will BB watch the O-line struggles until reverting to what worked? — SettiEinari (@puumalainen) August 31, 2022

Here's the logic, SE: Josh McDaniels is gone so why ask others to coach the complicated system McDaniels helped create? Additionally, perhaps a simplified system -- one like what's found success in San Francisco and Los Angeles -- could help young or new players adapt to what's happening in Foxboro more quickly. For instance, this new offense seems to be a better fit for Jonnu Smith. Additionally, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton (before getting injured) showed more promise in camp than most rookies at his position have in New England lately. There are real reasons for trying to change.

How the offensive line adapts to everything that's new, though, bears watching. The health of the quarterback relies on it. And Belichick, I've been told, has no patience for negative runs. So if the run-blocking doesn't get ironed out quickly, the wide-zone runs may be scrapped.

Hi Phil, Who on the practice squad do you see the Pats bringing up before game 1? — ashley1992 (@ashley1992__) September 1, 2022

Hey, Ashley. I'd anticipate James Ferentz getting bumped up. He's a ready-made NFL player for them who could serve as the backup to all three interior spots in Week 1. JJ Taylor would also make some sense. He's more ready to play right now than Pierre Strong, and if either Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson were to suffer an injury early in Miami, they'll need another option at that position.

If Ty Montgomery is out for an extended period, who do you expect to step up into the 3rd down back role? — RJ (@CabbJohnny) August 31, 2022

I'd go with Stevenson. And I think Taylor is a better fit there than Strong. Given what we saw from Strong this summer, which wasn't much, he looks like he could be on the James White rookie-year plan to be a healthy scratch until he's good to go.

Hearing a lot about the installation of a "new offense." Can you give the ELI5 description of the "old" offense vs. the "new" offense? — Bob Randall (@bob_randall) August 31, 2022

Coaches are reluctant to call it a "new" offense. Same for folks in personnel. But the guys tasked with executing it call it "new" all the time. It's new. More zone runs. New language for some of the play-calls. Less communication at the line of scrimmage. For now, at least. Those are the highlights.

Can the Pats survive if Bill treats the first four games as An extension of the preseason like he typically does? — Matthew Young (@youngmc1026) August 31, 2022

I think they have to win one of those games. As was the case last season, they could go 1-3 to start and still make the postseason. But then they'll probably have to win a difficult game or two late -- Vikings? Bills? Raiders? Dolphins? -- in order to get close to double-digit wins and the postseason. I went through the schedule, game by game, here. I see a 9-8 record, but there's a path to more wins than that.

Phil, I'm just not buying the "we're running into bad looks on purpose" coming from Matt Patricia.



Why?



If Mac Jones knew that (and he would) he wouldn't have walked off the field pissed every time the offense sputtered.



Thoughts? — Dougadoo (@douggould1) August 31, 2022

I think part of the reason for Mac Jones' frustration has been that he hasn't been able to change at the line when he knows he should -- or that he knows he would've under McDaniels. Last year, Jones was encouraged to change the play almost whenever he wanted if he felt he could get them into a better look.

What do you think of all the recent cuts by the @Patriots even though most of them besides one is on the practice squad? — Ken Matias (@KenMatias02) August 31, 2022

Went through some of the takeaways here on the latest Next Pats. No stunners.

Now that we have the team, who are the captains? Assuming Slater, McCourty and Andrewsâ€¦but who else gets moved in to those spots. — Dan Noonan (@dnoonan222) August 31, 2022

Mac Jones, I'd imagine is on the list. Ja'Whaun Bentley has been a captain in the past and could be again. I think guys like Jakobi Meyers, Deatrich Wise and Lawrence Guy are all deserving of that type of recognition, too.

Whatâ€™s the best mailbag material? Canvas? Leather? Nylon? — Rob "Hardy" Poole (@HardyRadio) August 31, 2022

I'm thinking of getting rid of the "Mailbag" part of this altogether. The best option for carrying mail, if you think about it, might be a wicker basket. Sturdy. Has stood the test of time. Attach it to a bike, take it wherever you need to go. Could really cover some ground that way.

Has Bailey Zappe shown enough in camp that we should expect to not have to endure another season of Brian Hoyer taking up a roster spot next season? — Chewinâ€™ gum with Lloyd Braun (@CelticsPride86) August 31, 2022

I don't think so. Brian Hoyer still looks like the No. 2.

How can the Patriots go back to their old offense when the only coach who has experience in it is Belichick? — Laurence D (@Pullosfan) August 31, 2022

Because Belichick is there. And they're still doing some of the old stuff.

Is Dante Scarneccia or any other offensive former assistant doing any type of freelance consulting work for the Patriots ? Can you even do that ? Let them come in review film of players , techniques and formations etc — The Man with No Plan (@FumbleOffense4U) August 31, 2022

My understanding is no on Dante Scarnecchia. Ivan Fears, however, has been at practice consistently throughout the summer.

Whoâ€™s most likely to reach 1,000 yards receiving on this team? — Mason Sousa (@MasonSousa1) August 31, 2022

Good question. I wouldn't bet on anyone. But if I had to, I'd go with Jakobi Meyers. He was only 136 yards away last year on 83 catches. About one more catch per game for him would've put him at 1,000.

Breakout players on offense and defense this season? — Harry Mann jr. (@HarryMannjr1) August 31, 2022

On offense, it's DeVante Parker. Weird that he may be termed a "breakout" guy since he was a 1,000-yard receiver a few years ago. But it's been a while since he's been a regularly-impactful player, and based on what we saw during training camp, I think he can be regularly impactful here.

On defense, I feel as though Christian Barmore already broke out as a rookie. So I'll go with Jack Jones. I think we'll see him on the field sooner rather than later.

Will Mac have more freedom at the line in Miami? — BigMikeC68 (@BigMikeC68) August 31, 2022

Mhmm.

How much gel do you use? — Dennis (Redacted) Â¯\_( ãƒ„)_/Â¯ (@grumpy_veteran) August 31, 2022

I'm more of a puddy guy. Doesn't take much.

who will be wr 1 this seasn thank you — Kevin Donohue (@KD210175) August 31, 2022

Their top guy on the outside will be Parker, in my opinion. But the guy with the most yards will be Meyers. And the guy with the most touchdowns will be Hunter Henry. So make of that what you will.

Chasen Hines made the 53. Did you see that coming? His measurables appear to be a bigger/slower guy - how does that fit for their new scheme? Denver always had the small/fast offensive lineman... — Tom Colo (@TomColo1) September 1, 2022

I did not see that coming, but I think they like him enough as a run-blocker that they wanted to make sure they kept him in-house for a while longer to see how he'd develop. He is not thought to be a big-time athlete, but that may be weight-related. It jumped his last year at LSU. Perhaps now that he's in the Patriots program, if he can keep his weight at a certain level, he can become a better fit for what they're trying to do offensively with their wide-zone runs.

You think BB is buying time for next year to get Bill O Brain as the OC ? — honzilla23 (@honzilla231) August 31, 2022

I don't. I think he wants this plan to work and to have it work for multiple years. Perhaps the roles will be adjusted -- maybe eventually Joe Judge takes over the play-calling duties -- but I don't see anyone supplanting these guys next year. That could all change depending on the results, but I don't think it's Belichick's master plan to have someone new swoop in for 2023.

What you had for your breakfast, lunch & dinner today ? — #3PuttClub (@3puttonly) August 31, 2022

Oatmeal. Sausage, egg and cheese burrito with veggies. Lasagna. Big carb day, I guess...

Why not just keep Onwenu at RT? Heâ€™s clearly better there than at Guard. It would also be easiest to find a guard than a tackle and I donâ€™t trust Wynn staying healthy/being good. — Jordan (@JBoss_) August 31, 2022

The Patriots don't see Onwenu as a tackle, even though he's been fine when asked to play out there. Would make sense to keep him out there, in my opinion, since he's such a capable and cost-effective choice. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they don't have much at guard at the moment. Strange is starting. If they move Onwenu outside, then they're probably asking Ferentz to hold up there on a full-time basis, and that may not be what they're looking for.

It's not a deep offensive line across positions. Wynn could potentially play inside, but he's been hurt and they may still try to move him. They received some interest in him from other clubs leading up to the cut to 53 earlier this week, but his over $10 million salary makes him difficult to deal.