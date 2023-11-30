Patriots mailbag: Should Pats pass on QB, trade down in 2024 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Should we go ahead and answer each and every one of our Mailbag questions this week in rapid-fire fashion? Why not?

The Patriots are 2-9. You know they aren't good. They know they aren't good. And yet there's still plenty to talk about. It's settled then. Everyone gets an answer. Prepare for an all-out assault on your eyeballs.

How much of an advantage is it for a team if they are more focused on manipulating than preparing for an NFL game? — James Stewart ☝️ (@IAmJamesStewart) November 30, 2023

Being more focused on the public-relations game certainly wouldn't help anyone at One Patriot Place as they continue to try to win. (And, yes, they are trying to win.) But I don't think that's happening. I would simply argue that any energy spent in that manner is probably unnecessary -- even if it pales in comparison to the effort spent on preparing for that week's matchup. Simply business as business has long been done in New England.

Does drafting a QB matter if the pieces around him are terrible? Would flipping that 3rd pick overall into multiple top 100 picks to address multiple positions of need make more sense? Drafting a QB and dropping him into this mess feels like they are setting him up to fail again. — Andrew Caraway (@Caraway6) November 29, 2023

We touched on this in the latest Next Pats, Andrew. It's a fair question. I would say, yes, drafting a quarterback still matters. Even if the situation is terrible. And it could be bad in New England in 2024. There are enough examples of quarterbacks taken at the tops of drafts, entering organizations that are hurting badly, and coming out the other side to find success -- both individually and as a team.

Trading down and flipping picks is sensible, but only if you're not sold on the quarterback and his ability to handle the inevitable adversity associated with leading a bad team. It also assumes you'll hit with those other picks. The trade down for Cole Strange is a good example of how badly things can go on that front. Different spot in the draft than where the Patriots will be in the spring, but the idea remains the same. They traded down, landed a bunch of picks who have done very little for them. And in so doing they passed on a good corner who is contributing a great deal to one of the best defenses in football.

🔊 Next Pats: Caleb Williams may be the “ULTIMATE COMPETITOR" but should he be the next face of the Patriots? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

For me, here's the bottom line: 1) You shouldn't plan on drafting in the top-five again any time soon, and 2) the quarterback class looks strong enough that passing on a passer at the top of the draft could be a mistake the franchise would rue for years to come.

Get the quarterback. Fill in around him. As the Dolphins did with Tua Tagovailoa. As the Bills did with Josh Allen. Is it ideal? No. A bad situation can harm a young "face of the franchise." But it has worked with the right players, who have the right makeup. The other path -- building up the roster and hoping to find a guy down the line -- can be nearly as difficult to pull off, and you still need to find a quarterback.

How come they haven’t given Malik Cunningham a shot at QB? — David (@dave_two7) November 29, 2023

First, they wanted to try to make it work with Mac Jones until they couldn't any longer. Second, they believed Malik Cunningham's future was brighter as a receiver and they wanted to give him time to find his footing there. Now that they're in a position to dig deeper into their quarterback room, it looks like he'll practice more at quarterback and possibly have a package of plays ready to go for him Sunday.

Hey Phil! This might be too deep of a question, but given how the Pats' recent drafts have gone, what do you think has been their biggest issue with evaluating college talent? — KaosBe4st (@Kaos_Be4st) November 30, 2023

Fair question. I'd boil it down to this: Missing consistently when trying to balance talent against coachability. The Patriots tend to have a smaller draft board than most because they want players who can handle Bill Belichick's style of coaching. It has squeezed talented players out of the pool of players from which they've picked. As a result, for the most part, they get human beings they like, but not enough talent.

Felger said years ago that Kraft gives BB a lump sum of $$$ every year, & that the salaries for assistant coaches comes from that. Is that true? If so, I would think it has to be mentioned in every conversation about this team's recent assistant coaches, no? Thx, Phil. — Phil DiPirro (@DiPirro77) November 29, 2023

Phil, I don't know what the coaching budget is in New England. But I don't believe that whatever isn't spent from that budget ends up in Bill Belichick's pocket. That's what the "lump sum" theory would suggest.

Is trading Belichick realistic? And what would be expected compensation? — Kevin Adams (@smadak0328) November 29, 2023

We dug deep on this, Kevin, on the latest Patriots Talk pod. Briefly, what I would say is that I'm finding it hard to envision a scenario in which Belichick is traded. The Krafts don't have much leverage in a potential deal if all parties involved understand that Belichick is no longer a desirable head coach in New England. If that's the case, why wouldn't Belichick ask to be fired, have his choice of new gigs, and go to his new team without that new team having to part ways with trade compensation (likely in the form of a valuable draft pick)?

That said, I don't know the details of Belichick's contract. If there's something in the language of the deal that allows the Krafts to take head coaching duties and/or 53-man roster control away from Belichick without breaching the contract, then that would be their leverage. In that scenario, the Krafts could hire a new head coach and general manager and keep Belichick away from another club until his contract runs out after the 2024 season. (Our Tom Curran reported earlier this month that Belichick is under contract with the Patriots through 2024.) Unless another team wanted to trade for Belichick. Then the Krafts would be in business. But I'd be surprised if Belichick's contract would allow something like that to happen.

Should they give the job to Mayo or go after someone completely new like Ben Johnson?

Does Matt Groh get to stay on or is he out with Bill — ⭐⭐⭐ Decky Hodge ⭐⭐⭐ (@DeckyDodge) November 30, 2023

I believe Jerod Mayo has the ability to be a really good head coach. And I understand why the Krafts wouldn't want Mayo out of the building, which they communicated to the world when they announced they were extending him last offseason.

On Matt Groh, he's a true Belichick disciple. I wonder if that's what the Krafts would want to have leading the way in the front office moving forward.

Who will be the first beat reporter to ask Bill if he's tanking in a presser? — Mud Bird (@4bird_mud) November 29, 2023

His approach to the season is fair game, in my opinion. They're near the bottom of the league in cash spending. Did he think the Patriots would compete by operating in that manner? Was he under orders to make it work with the budget looking a certain way? You may get an answer from Belichick that surprises you on those fronts. Just don't expect the word "tank" to cross anyone's lips. He'll never acknowledge that and, by rule, he'd be opening himself up to being punished if he ever acknowledged it.

If BB is out next season and Jerod Mayo is his sucessor, what kind of change can we expect in the coaching staff and possibly front office ? — Henning K. Andersen (@HenningKA_DK) November 30, 2023

There may be less change than you're hoping. I see Jerod Mayo as head coach, Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, and a great deal of the staff on both sides may be back to work for Belichick's top lieutenants. It wouldn't stun me if the Krafts were also interested in Eliot Wolf -- the director of scouting who has worked in a variety of locales and not just under Belichick -- as a potential next general manager.

The OL is such a mess and outside QB, is the biggest need. Even Andrews is not quite the player he was. Who holds promise? Who should be resigned? Is there a second rd prospect we should be thinking about? Are the coaches up to the challenge? — Bowser (@Bowser4355) November 30, 2023

To me, the interior is locked in for next year. David Andrews, Cole Strange and Sidy Sow could all be back for 2024. Strange and Sow need to be better in pass protection, but perhaps a healthy offseason and training camp -- and the reps that would come with that -- would help them improve in that regard. It's the tackle spots that would concern me if I'm ownership. Both Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu are set to be free agents, and outside of them there aren't many capable free-agent tackles available in free agency. We'll be all over draft prospects at that position this spring.

Does Kraft have a breaking point where he moves on from Bill in season? It’s getting worse and worse on the field, the press conference and interviews are getting testy and the players are starting to make comments. When is enough enough? — Chris Mercurio (@Cmerc5) November 29, 2023

I don't think it happens unless there's some type of explosive incident between the two sides.

Why is there zero creativity in the offensive game plan. No reverses, end around, barely any jet sweeps. If you’re lifeless, why not try anything???? — Andrew Green (@AndrewwGreen) November 29, 2023

Fair! Josh McDaniels ran a boatload of trick plays in 2021 when the Patriots were devoid of game-breaking offensive talent. This year's offense has really never tried. It's no way to build a scheme, but in a situation like this one, with players and coaches who are still trying to win, then why not? It's a legitimate second-guess for Bill O'Brien, in my opinion.

With all of their cap space, why haven't they signed some of their key free agents to contract extensions? — Darryn Witzgall (@darryn_witzgall) November 29, 2023

I wonder if Bill Belichick's uncertain future has stalled those negotiations in any way, shape or form. But the fact of the matter is that several of the team's highest-profile free-agents-to-be never got very far in extension talks prior to the season. It simply hasn't been New England's modus operandi lately. They aren't aggressive in keeping their own, instead allowing players to find their value on the open market. Oftentimes, when it's clear the market will pay more than the Patriots are willing to, those players move on. Duron Harmon (drafted in the third round in 2013) is the last top-three-round draft pick to get a second contract from the Patriots, which is mind-boggling.

What happened? The 2022 patriots were 8-9 with a comparable roster and what we were told much worse coaching? How does it go from that to this mess? — Ryan 🔴 (@RyanRobert77) November 29, 2023

The roster got worse at receiver. Injuries on the offensive line -- as well as another coaching change and constant changes to the lineup -- made their pass-protection a mess. The quarterback lost confidence. The head coach had no answers. Draft and free-agent misses came home to roost. The schedule got tougher. And there you have it. That's a pretty fair blow-by of what went wrong, I think.

If Pats can’t get Williams or Maye in round 1 is Harrison the choice? If so would signing someone like Michael Pittman as a free agent also make sense as you would immediately upgrade your WR’s. Then draft a tackle in round 2 and also sign the top free agent tackle as well? — John Dunphy (@johndunphy68) November 29, 2023

I've become a massive fan of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. I'd have a hard time picking between him and Marvin Harrison. But maybe if the team somehow lands a free-agent quarterback they like, then drafting Harrison would make more sense. A tackle in the second round -- and there may be one that slips in a pretty deep class -- would be smart given what's available in free agency. (As I mentioned above, it ain't much.)

Mac to IR to stabilize next 4 week stretch? — Dicken’s Cider (@tweedie5150) November 30, 2023

Don't think so. Maybe he's the emergency third quarterback, though, just in case there's a run of injuries at the position. He's not on the injury report so would be hard to make the case for him to land on injured reserve.

Do you think a new culture is needed? More in tune with the current way the game uses played now? — BeauBidensBack (@orignalSwagmire) November 30, 2023

There will always be room for the we'll-outwork-you culture fostered here for a long time. But I think something that allows players to breathe a little more would be a welcome change. Relating to younger players, accommodating them from a confidence-building standpoint, will be critical. And an update to the team's style of play -- and the types of athletes they go after in the draft and free-agency -- could use an adjustment, too.

Caleb Williams or Drake Maye? — Nick Katinas (@nkatinas22) November 29, 2023

Drake Maye.

Does it really matter anymore? — Jeffrey Silva (@jeffwsilva) November 29, 2023

Everything matters.

Will Patriots be able to keep the pretty good D together in what we must assume to be a period of upheavel at the end of the season? — Lasse Grosbøl (@L_grosboel) November 29, 2023

Yes, for the most part. Though I wonder how Matthew Judon's contract situation will be resolved. He'll be facing a situation similar to the one he faced last summer when he wanted an adjusted deal. He's currently on the books for a salary far lower than a premier pass-rusher would typically expect. But he'll also be coming off a season-ending injury. Will he be back? Will he be traded to a team willing to give him a new deal? The Patriots just went through something similar with Stephon Gilmore. But if there's a new general manager in place for 2024, maybe this situation gets handled differently than that one did when Gilmore was dealt to the Colts in the middle of the 2021 season.

There doesn’t seem to be that many foundational pieces on this team. If you were the GM of this Patriots team how many players on this team would be absolute main stays/foundational pieces through another possible rebuild? — kylemarsden44 (@kylemarsden441) November 29, 2023

Christian Gonzalez. Christian Barmore. Pop Douglas. Marcus Jones. I'd want David Andrews and Jabrill Peppers as veteran leaders. That's it. If you could tell me that Mike Onwenu and Hunter Henry could be back as free agents, I'd welcome that, too.

But a number of those players aren't exactly franchise cornerstones. They're good and they're affordable. The lone "cornerstone" they have at the moment from a talent standpoint is Gonzalez. Barmore might be getting there but that's not a sure thing at this point, in my opinion.

Wondering why Troy Brown, as wide receivers coach, doesn’t receive his fair share of criticism. I loved him as a player, but coaching is a whole different thing these days. — Fred C Harris™️ (@FredCHarris) November 29, 2023

Position coaches, I think you'll find if you go back far enough, rarely get a ton of criticism. But if you want to go there, sure, the receivers coaches -- both Troy Brown and Ross Douglas -- deserve some criticism for the lack of production they've overseen. I'd argue, though, that it's hard to make a masterpiece out of what they've had at the position.

If the Patriots are the 3rd pick, would Marvin Harrison and a FA/available qb such as Fields be the best option? Feel it is. Harrison Jr is a sure thing. — Daniel’s Cold Sweat (@Real_DGuar) November 29, 2023

How they handle the quarterback position ahead of the draft will be fascinating. Because they may be faced with the opportunity to draft a guy who'll be a top-10 receiver, we think, sooner rather than later when he becomes a pro. Would you go with Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett and a second or third-round draft pick at quarterback thereby giving yourself the opportunity to draft Harrison? I don't love it, especially with potential legitimate franchise quarterbacks at the top of the draft, but I could see it.

Why are the Special Teams so bad? — mike missle (@MAMISS65) November 29, 2023

I'd start with penalties. They've been consistently bad in that area. All season. There haven't been massive returns allowed (or gained). And they've missed their share of kicks with rookie Chad Ryland replacing veteran Nick Folk. But the penalties have been constants.

How many years will it take The Patriots to recover?

My guess? 4 or 5 years

2028 — pizzalovah (@nanjaybeee) November 29, 2023

Painful if it takes that long. Shouldn't have to, if you're asking me. The Texans have turned it around with a couple of linemen and a quarterback in the top-three. Could the Patriots experience something similar? It's rare. But not impossible. The blueprint in Houston isn't a horrible one for the Kraft family to try to recreate.

If your Mac… and your told your starting… do you say no or ask for your release — D.J. Tully (@DTully18) November 29, 2023

Don't think he has to worry about that this week.

What would you estimate the % of RKK's influence on BB for the following:



1 Jimmy G trade

2 Brady decision 2019

3 Groh to GM

4 Mac draft

5 BoB hire

6 2022/3 free agent budgets

7 Mac starting last few games — hamilton (@hamiltonsympat1) November 30, 2023

This is where the promise to answer every question feels... regrettable. But whatever. Here we go.

1. 0.09 percent because Belichick knew he couldn't trade Tom Brady coming off an MVP-caliber season and he knew Garoppolo wasn't going to re-sign to be a backup

2. 0.02 percent

3. 0.98 percent

4. 1.05 percent

5. 90.9 percent because Kraft made it clear Belichick had to hire a real offensive coordinator and O'Brien was the obvious fit

6. 49.9 percent

7. 0.05 percent

Is Cole Strange's future at center? — Gary Langlais (@garylanglais) November 29, 2023

Maybe. But he needs more consistency in the heat of the moment to be able to handle protection responsibilities to comfortably make that shift. When he's struggled, his mistakes don't look like physical mistakes. Mental mistakes at the center spot can be devastating.

They've lost 6 games by 7 pts or less. The D has done a stalwart job despite injuries to their best players. Do you think they can be a contender next year with just a QB who doesn't sabotage them, can manage the game, and a decent injection of a couple O-Line and skill players? — ChuckL1960 (@ChuckL1960) November 29, 2023

I don't. The days of the game manager at quarterback are over, I think. Even Jared Goff does more than manage the game. Same for Brock Purdy. You have to make plays. Can't just avoid making mistakes.

On your pod with Tom, while discussing the situation, the Krafts could be in concerning BB compensation . If Kraft has to spend 20 million because BB plays hardball while trying to go to LA , maybe Kraft can say that if there is no draft compensation, BB sits for the year. — blorjr (@RobertLoranger6) November 30, 2023

Depends on how his contract reads. If "sitting" is a breach of his contract, he could be gone.

What's the latest on Douglas? — bill (@Bumps04) November 29, 2023

He has a concussion. His second of the year. The team should seriously consider shutting him down for the year, in my opinion.

Since the running game has had some success of late, wouldn’t it make sense to try a flea flicker? — Original JimmyG (@JimGilhooly1957) November 29, 2023

Love a good flea flicker.

The only question that matters anymore. Who are Pats drafting in the top 3 picks? Which QB? — DoomzyD (@DavidFallon954) November 29, 2023

I like Drake Maye. Right now. Ask me again in three months.

Why is the Boston sports media always so doom & gloom? — Don (@AZNewEnglander) November 29, 2023

We're already onto the draft at the Next Pats Podcast. Check us out. Don't think you're going to get much in the way of sunshine and rainbows when it comes to talking about this year's team.

At this point, why not try Cunningham or Grier at QB? They know the other two are not the answer. Why not see what else you have as you look towards the future. — Chris Treanor (@cntreanor) November 29, 2023

I think it's a fair take, Chris. I don't think Bailey Zappe should have a very long leash. He's had one. He's been given multiple opportunities this season that he likely wouldn't have been given had he been a part of a better quarterback room. If he struggles mightily out of the gate, give Cunningham a try in Week 14.

who do you think is starting this week? — bill (@Bumps04) November 29, 2023

Bailey Zappe.

Do you think Bill Belichick should be fired? — Hard Reads 🏓 (@HardReads) November 29, 2023

I think his time in New England has run its course.

Why was the media so wrong in predicting how bad this offensive unit is? Bill O'Brien was going to fix it all, Matty P was garbage, hmm. — CD (@CDrillen) November 29, 2023

I thought they'd be much better. The offensive line's struggles were stunning to me throughout camp. They never got them fixed. Part of that is due to injury, but I think in some ways it derailed the entire season.

Why is the media in Boston reporting that Bill will be gone by the end of the season? Isn’t this just speculation or am I missing something? — It’sa Me! DEMARIO! 😤 (@ArmoredNasus) November 29, 2023

Hasn't been decided yet, sure. But I'd say it's informed speculation when you're hearing it or seeing it on NBC Sports Boston.

the end of the year happened with bourne's injury in miami (at least, without seeing zappe play yet). maybe? — anonymous (@anonymo47425352) November 30, 2023

I'm not sure that even Kendrick Bourne's athleticism at the receiver position and his unrelenting positivity would be enough to save this team, anonymous.

Thanks for all the questions, friends. Keep 'em coming. We'll continue to make this a weekly date throughout the rest of the season.