Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats address offensive line in offseason?

Perry's Mailbag: How will Pats address the offensive line? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're off to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. But first, it's time to answer some mailbag questions about your New England Patriots.

Let's jump in...

No doubt. It's critical that the Patriots field an improved line in 2023. Going into the season with a coaching plan settled would help. The Patriots still haven't hired a line coach to replace Matt Patricia to this point, though they've shown interest in multiple individuals to fill the opening.



Still, the line wasn't their biggest problem last season. While they have a clear need at tackle, four of their five starters were available for the vast majority of the 2022 season. Outside of a big swing at that position -- first-round pick? free-agent signing? -- this group doesn't necessarily need a complete overhaul.

Come away with a Mike McGlinchey in free agency or a Peter Skowronski in the draft, combined with some coaching changes, and they should be a much-improved group in 2023.

(Also, don't be surprised if the Patriots try to prioritize interior offensive line depth this offseason. Mike Onwenu is headed into the final year of his rookie deal. David Andrews has two years left. Expect the Patriots front office to want to be prepared for the short-term -- in case of injury -- and the long-term at guard and center.)

Are the Pats in a bind because the free agent OT class is so bad? — Tom Colo (@TomColo1) February 1, 2023

There are a few available. McGlinchey, Orlando Brown and Jawaan Taylor all land in the top-15 of Brad Spielberger's top-100 available free agents. Gets dicey after that.

Story continues

But then in the draft, Skowronski, Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Georgia's Broderick Jones, Tennessee's Darnell Wright and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch (maybe more) could all go in the first two rounds. If the Patriots end up with one of these guys, they'll be better up front.

Denver needs picks & Bill/Payton are tight. Wondering if this makes them moving Jeudy more/less likely. Theyâ€™ve invested heavily at the positionâ€”Hamler via draft, paying Sutton and Patrick on those extensions (as well as Ru$$). JJ has pedigree but not production, whatâ€™s the cost? — Todd McCarthy (@toddmc33) February 1, 2023

Jerry Jeudy would be one of the top players the Patriots could acquire via trade, in my opinion. If the top option on that front is Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, Jeudy would be second. He hasn't had Higgins' production... but he was really good last season in a completely dysfunctional offense. He put up 972 yards and six touchdowns on 67 grabs. The Broncos do need picks. Jeudy would fill the "Z" role in the Patriots offense with aplomb if Jakobi Meyers can't be re-signed. He has a relationship with Mac Jones. Lots of reasons to pursue him.

Cost? It might not cost a first-round pick. That was the price for AJ Brown last offseason, and Jeudy isn't quite on Brown's level. But Jeudy also could have his fifth-year option picked up soon, giving him more term on his deal with Denver than Brown had with the Titans at this time last year. That's a value-enhancer.

The price might be steep. But in a league where the top teams either have elite receiving talent or Patrick Mahomes... Jeudy would be worth a high-level investment.

What is jakobiâ€™s market value — Bob (@Bobryan1111) February 1, 2023

After talking to a few folks around the league, here's my guess: More than Cedric Wilson but less than Curtis Samuel. I know. I know. Fairly wide range there. You're talking around $7 million per year versus around $11 million per year. I think he'll end up closer to the high end there, around $10 million per year or so.

His market will be fascinating to watch develop. His production has been there. But he doesn't have the kind of speed (and therefore potential) that evaluators salivate over. He may end up being the next in a long line of players who is more valuable to the Patriots than he is to other clubs.

Phil, youâ€™re awesome man. Enjoy youâ€™re content and podcasts.



Iâ€™m interested to hear your thoughts on RB Damian Harris as we approach free agency and the teams mindset moving forward with this player? Possible trade candidate? — Kyle Masters (@TheGreensMaster) February 1, 2023

Appreciate that, Kyle. Harris is a free agent this offseason, and I'd be surprised if the team offered him a big-money deal. He's been banged up each of the last couple seasons. While his toughness between the tackles has been highly valued, investing significant dollars in that position -- particularly for a player who's not an every-down player -- often isn't the best allocation of resources in today's NFL.

We know what the team needs are OT WR then CB LB is there a player that could slip to 14 that would cause the Pats to not draft at those positions. (Like if Will Anderson fell, he wouldnâ€™t but as an example) — David Sullivan (@Sullyrecruiter) January 31, 2023

Good question, Sully. The Patriots are often looking to fill needs -- sometimes earlier than expected -- in the first round. (See: Michel, Sony and Strange, Cole.) But there are a couple of positions that don't qualify as "needs" that might be spots Belichick would address.

Could he resist if a high-end edge talent like Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech or Myles Murphy from Clemson end up falling to No. 14? Alabama's Brian Branch is a safety, and if the Patriots end up with either a) Devin McCourty back for another year or b) Jon Jones re-signing and shifting to safety on a regular basis, that's probably not a need. Still, he's a Prototypical Patriot and could be the type of player Belichick would add even if he's not desperate for that skill set.

What will be the special teams coaching set up next season? — Dave (@ChefdDds89) January 31, 2023

We know Cam Achord is going to be around. We know Joe Judge is going to be around. We know assistant Joe Houston remains with the team. How are things configured thereafter? Hard to say at this point, but it would come as little surprise if Judge ended up back in the special teams department after one year as quarterbacks coach.



The last time Achord assisted Judge in the kicking game was back in 2018. In 2019, Achord was technically the assistant special teams coach, but that was the year Judge coached the receivers as well, meaning the kicking-game duties were largely left to Achord.



Below are Patriots special teams rankings, per longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin, since Achord had a lead role in the kicking game. (Bill Belichick has long referenced Gosselin's rankings for the job they do in assessing all kicking-game units.)



2019: 3

2020: 1

2021: 18

2022: 16



The season finale in Buffalo imploded for the Patriots thanks to two special-teams lapses. And there were devastating punt-team miscues in 2021. But considering the breadth of work Achord has compiled since joining the Patriots, perhaps folks shouldn't be surprised that Belichick is planning on keeping him around.

Of course the O is getting the all the attention, and rightly so. But do you have any sense (either insider info or just from the tape) of why ST was such a disaster? Is there a plan, beyond just doing better (realizing it's the same coach as the excellent 2021 squad)? — Crucito (@PaleHorseCo) February 1, 2023

Not sure you'd get any excuse-making from anyone on the Patriots associated with the special-teams group. But there were a handful of issues this team dealt with that may have made it an outlier year.

First, it's easy to point at injuries that hurt those units. Losing Cody Davis -- who players will tell you is one of the best special-teams specialists in the league -- and Ty Montgomery early in the season didn't help. Losing rookie standout Brenden Schooler for the finale also negatively impacted Belichick's "teams" units that day.

Second, they did play a number of rookies in the kicking game, including Pierre Strong and Raleigh Webb -- both of whom factored into the game-opening kick return for a touchdown in Buffalo. DeMarcus Mitchell and Marcus Jones were also key to the kicking game. When Jones was forced to play more defensively late in the year, his participation in coverage units waned in the interest of keeping him fresh.

Lastly, Jake Bailey's tailspin end to his time in New England -- it'd be a surprise if he's back after finishing the year suspended by the Patriots -- took a major toll not only on the punt team but on the kickoff team as well.

Weird year.

Whatâ€™s your way too early guess on what qb the patriots draft in late rounds to add to next years qb competition (even if itâ€™s for the backup position) — SoxNation (@Soxnation0613) January 31, 2023

I'll give you a couple names. Think Hendon Hooker will be gone before it gets too late on Day 3, but I'd take a flier on him. Two, perhaps more likely, passers? Purdue's Aidan O'Connell and Houston's Clayton Tune. Both have good size. Both have a lot of experience. Both look like potential NFL backups, which has real value. But with Bailey Zappe already on the roster, not sure the Patriots will be dipping into that pool again this year.

How did the Patriots manage to draft two RBâ€™s in 2022, yet neither was Isiah Pacheco? I thought BB had cornered the market on Rutgers players. — Chewinâ€™ gum with Lloyd Braun (@CelticsPride86) February 1, 2023

Preaching to the choir there, CGWLB.

Hey Phil. It seems like a no brainer but itâ€™s been a complex relationship. Likelihood that Brady signs a 1 day contract with the Pats to retire? — Peter (@PeterBDA1) February 1, 2023

I think he's going to be happy to come back and be celebrated. Parade? Statue unveiling? Patriots Hall of Fame? Yes. Yes. Yes.

Contract...? Maybe not. It means very little in actuality, but he may feel like it's odd symbolism -- or an attempt to re-write history -- when he was hoping to sign a deal with the Patriots in his final years with the team and was rebuffed.

Whoâ€™s starting QB in SF next year ? Brady? — Jeffmt22 (@jeffmt22) February 1, 2023

Now that Aaron Rodgers has made it very clear he won't be joining an excellent roster in the Bay Area, it looks like the options are essentially down to injured Brock Purdy and injured Trey Lance.

Could Uche be a surprise trade candidate?



â€¢ UFA next year.



â€¢ History of injuries.



â€¢ Basically all his production across a 6 week stretch.



â€¢ Reluctance to pay premium for Chandler Jones.



â€¢ Very strong Edge draft.



Not saying I would, but his value will never be higherâ€¦ — Dave (@djh1203) January 31, 2023

Interesting thought, Dave. Never say never. But it would surprise me if they were to deal one of their recent hits in the draft. Those have been few and far between recently, relatively speaking, and Uche is one of their better draft-and-develop stories right now. I don't see it. But Belichick has surprised us in the past.

If the #1 graded CB and #1 graded OT are both on the board at 14â€¦ Who do you pick — Ryan (@ryanj7800) January 31, 2023

Tackle. It's an offensive league. Those guys are hard to find. And the Patriots have done a good enough job in the later rounds and undrafted free agency finding corners that they should be trusted to wait a bit at that spot. At tackle... the good ones are rare physical specimens, and they go off the board early.

Eliot Wolf staying put? — Dhaus (@derek5280) January 31, 2023

Looks that way. Boon for the Patriots. Wolf has taken general manager interviews in recent years, and the Patriots rely heavily on their director of scouting. The team will go into the offseason with some consistency in the front office with Wolf, director of player personnel Matt Groh, director of pro scouting Steve Cargile and director of college scouting Cam Williams all back for another year.

Will the pats have a defensive coordinator? Mayo? — Joe Sciacca (@IceCreamEvryDay) February 1, 2023

If they have a defensive coordinator, I don't think it'll be Jerod Mayo. A new title isn't his chief concern. A new salary isn't his chief concern. He wants opportunities to grow professionally. That he's turned down opportunities elsewhere would tell you that the Kraft family has made it clear to him that he'll have real developmental opportunities in New England -- maybe even a shot at Mayo's dream job of being head coach of the Patriots, whenever that job opens up -- in the foreseeable future.

I don't think the defensive coordinator title would be on the table because then that may lead to some kind of perceived slight toward Steve Belichick. Even Mayo and Belichick being named co-DCs is hard to envision. If there's a title change coming for Mayo, my guess is it would be something along the lines of assistant head coach. That way ownership makes it clear they have a succession plan in place, Mayo benefits from an officially-elevated position, and Steve Belichick isn't negatively impacted in any way or bumped off of any of his existing duties defensively. Maybe if Mayo gets that assistant head coach title, that opens up a promotion for Steve Belichick.

Who's stays, Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith? — Coach007 (@ubox59) January 31, 2023

Both. Smith's contract is such that he's very difficult to move.

Where do we get the elite WR? I personally donâ€™t think guys like Jeudy will become available and I donâ€™t know if Bill goes after a guy in 1st round. Think weâ€™re a bit stuck unless Bill goes against his norm and takes a guy like Addison or JSN early — YrAngau (@AngauYr) February 1, 2023

You might be right. Takes two to tango in a trade. And the receiver draft class isn't as loaded as it has been in other years. May depend on how aggressive the Patriots are willing to be in pursuit of an upgrade.

Not the sexiest topic, Phil, but what do you think Pats plan on doing with Hoyer? Might BOB want to keep him around given their history? — Guy Rhodes (@BigEastChamp) January 31, 2023

He's guaranteed over $1 million for 2023. That's usually a pretty good sign he'll stick. His relationship with O'Brien -- as well as Mac Jones -- would suggest Hoyer will be back in Foxboro for another go-round.