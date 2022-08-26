Patriots Mailbag: Mac Jones is taking on another responsibility in Year 2

Perry's Mailbag: Add 'emotional beacon' to Mac Jones' responsibilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

LAS VEGAS -- Still plenty to pick at after a fascinating week for the Patriots in Sin City.

Let's wrap our arms around one more preseason 'Bag ahead of the summertime finale between Josh McDaniels' and Bill Belichick's clubs on Friday night.

Good question, Dan. We all could easily guess at some of the staples from previous years, but one new name that should be a shoo-in honoree is Mac Jones.

How Jones has grown using his voice, how he's become an emotional leader in Year 2, has been apparent. Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders was a good example of how he's taken to that role.

When Jones threw touchdown passes to teammates, he was the one initiating the exuberant response. He'd sprint to whoever the pass-catcher was -- Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery or Hunter Henry -- and help generate a team-wide positive reaction.

It didn't appear manufactured. But it did appear as though Jones took it upon himself to get his teammates going toward the end of a summer when the on-the-field emoting at practice hasn't always been of the positive variety.

When you factor in the relatively new and/or young faces on the offensive side of the ball, it's clear that Jones -- along with David Andrews -- are the guys who players on that side of the ball look to. As a result, there's a lot on the plate of the young quarterback: on-the-field general, collaborator with a new coaching staff, adapter of a new scheme, learner of a new language.

Add emotional beacon to the list.

That's partly due to the position he plays. But it's also partly by necessity. The Patriots lost the epitome of a professional in James White to retirement. They lost offensive line stalwarts Ted Karras and Shaq Mason via free agency and trade, respectively. On the defensive side, leaders with championship experience like Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy aren't around any longer.

Story continues

Through the two iterations of the Patriots dynasty, Tom Brady was of course atop the locker room hierarchy. But in most years there were also what seemed like countless leaders across position groups, who understood what it meant to play championship football and who served as examples for every new face that walked through the door.

Patriots Talk: "Patience" is the slogan for '22 Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots still have that in Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Lawrence Guy and Andrews. And there are others like Deatrich Wise, Jonathan Jones, Joe Cardona, Trent Brown, Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills (both with the Eagles in 2017), who are in possession of Super Bowl rings. But this roster is in need of an in-their-prime group of core leaders to eventually take the torch from the closer-to-the-end-than-the-beginning vets with rings.

Andrews just turned 30. He's one, no question. Mac Jones is on his way. Outside of those two, it's unclear how that core takes shape. It's something to watch as this season progresses and opportunities to lead arise.

In your opinion, which bubble players would be the biggest risks for sneaking through waivers? — CheezBurgr Posse (@cheezbrgr_posse) August 25, 2022

CheezBurg, this is one of the most important questions a team can face this time of year. Part of making team-building calls after the preseason finale is understanding what other teams want. Is there a player who's shown enough in the preseason that if he was made available, the likelihood is he'd be claimed?

There are a couple players I'm not sure have shown enough to warrant that kind of attention from another team -- tight end Devin Asiasi and tackle Justin Herron, for example -- because they've had quiet summers. But the Patriots may be willing to keep them on the initial roster.

For Asiasi, he provides insurance at a position that should be critical to New England's plans on a week-to-week basis. Herron, like his teammate Yodny Cajuste, has shown some promise in the past and plays a position where it's difficult to find young, developmental talent.

Neither may have a high-end chance of being claimed, but the odds may be high enough that the Patriots wouldn't be willing to expose them.

Others whom the Patriots may like to try to sneak through waivers but may not be able to?

Tre Nixon has impressed with his quickness this summer and a productive night Friday could catch the eye of another club looking for wideout help. His situation is a little reminiscent of Austin Carr's back in 2017. After a strong preseason, Carr was released by the Patriots and claimed on waivers by New Orleans.

Sam Roberts, the sixth-rounder the Patriots plucked from the Division II ranks this spring, could be another candidate worthy of a claim. He's flashed real power -- including against top-10 rookie Giants tackle Evan Neal -- on tape that's making its rounds in the league.

Shaun Wade is another player I would say may have a hard time getting through waivers, but he may not have an opportunity to add to his summertime tape Friday, as he's dealt with injury that's made him a limited participant in practices here this week.

what are the biggest changes you've seen with the offense (different personnel, different scheme, more/less motions)



what has the offense struggled most with this preseason — Kevin Donahue (@KevinDonahue8) August 25, 2022

It's the scheme, Kevin. Along with that has come a change in the language of the offense, which has gummed up the communication along the offensive line. That's where the majority of their offensive issues have been this summer.

It's a multi-layered problem they're trying to work through. Many (many) more details on all that here.

On a scale of 1 - 10, how would you rate the overall talent this year? So much feels new with this team, itâ€™s hard to tell exactly where you think they are headed into the season? Ex. Can they compete with Buffalo, or more of the same from end of last year? — Tom Colo (@TomColo1) August 25, 2022

Tom, when you're talking purely from a talent standpoint, the Patriots are a ways away from what Buffalo has to offer. The way for the Patriots to compete with the favorites in the division would be to leverage every small edge they can find.

Can they confuse a team like that with their scheme? Can they play mistake-free? Belichick's team has improved its talent at receiver. Mac Jones has more information on NFL defenses going into Year 2. Jonnu Smith will provide more -- significantly so, based on what we've seen in camp -- in his second year. But Buffalo is arguably the most talented team in football.

We know the Patriots have installed a new offensive system, has this moved away from an Erhardt-Perkins system, if so to what?

Why does a scheme change necessitate a change in protection calls? Surely picking up a blitzer is still the same? — Qualitysmoke (@qualitysmoke) August 25, 2022

QS, we have a lot of detail on what has changed with the offense and why it's been difficult for the offensive line to cope with all the change. More zone runs. Numbers-based protection identifications versus word-based IDs.

What I've been told is that the comparisons we've made to Shanahan-style schemes are fair. The change in calls is to simplify what has to be discerned at the line of scrimmage.

They want less thinking. But in the process of making those changes, more thinking has been required. And thus the issues we've witnessed all summer.

Why does the 2 minute offense look so much better than 11-on-11s? Is it more related to the plays theyâ€™re running or the speed theyâ€™re work at? And could more of the 2 minute stuff get worked into the actual offense? — Jake Hamilton (@_JakeTHamilton) August 25, 2022

The short answer? The quick passing game. Not enough time for the offensive line to allow pressure. Not expecting a stagnant running game to produce.

They've been at their best when Jones can spread it out and play point guard. He's their best offensive player. His ability to process is their best offensive asset. When he's allowed the opportunity to use it, that's when they're their most efficient.

Do you think bill makes a trade to shore up the offensive line. Bonus question: what position group makes the best media guys. my opinion is the guys in the trenches. — SoxNation (@Soxnation0613) August 25, 2022

There's a chance, SN. The Patriots are looking for help up front via trade, and they'll keep an eye on roster cuts next week to see if there's any talent slipping through the cracks.

What I've been told is there just isn't much out there right now in terms of young, developmental offensive linemen. That's part of the reason why guys like Herron and Cajuste feel safe at the moment. The league-wide supply of capable linemen could of course change as teams look to cut their rosters down from 80 to 53. Stay loose.

Based on your latest reporting on the O-Line, it feels like the Pats might have traderâ€™s remorse on the Shaq Mason deal. Looking back, how much of that trade was a salary dump vs. not thinking heâ€™d be a good fit for the new offensive scheme? — Guy Rhodes (@BigEastChamp) August 25, 2022

Salary dump. He would've been a fit. Certainly relative to Mike Onwenu, who is a more lumbering player and not an ideal match for a team that plans to employ more zone runs this year.

if Bill B's idea of having matty P & joe judge call the offense was that they can stay longer and establish continuity, why couldnt they just hire someone who was well versed in shanahan system and let Matt & Joe learn the system for a year, take over next year? — raman kumar (@jairaman12) August 25, 2022

That might've made sense. But there's not an unlimited supply of those guys. And Belichick may have felt as though he and Patricia understood enough of the wide-zone scheme to install it themselves.

Do you see the Patriots running a lot of two back looks? I see Rhamondre being a significant weapon out of the backfield in two back formations with Harris. — Scott H (@Boston_Scott) August 25, 2022

Very few. At least relative to when they had a fullback and ran "regular" personnel groupings onto the field quite a bit.

We will see some "Pony" sets with two backs to either side of Jones, with some kind of combination of Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Jonnu Smith in the backfield.

Damien Harris has been on the field in third-down situations, but his work in the passing game has appeared clunky at times this summer. Those other three have the ability to catch it out of the backfield and threaten as ball-carriers.

What is the situation with Shaun Wade? He has looked like their best/stickiest cover corner in the preseasons. I understand Bill is trying the JJ, Mills, Marcus/Myles. Has there been any rep or consideration for Wade, Mills, JJ Combo? — Ekshesh Bekele (@eksheshbek) August 25, 2022

Wade has had a good camp, Ekshesh. He was included on my 53-man roster projection after the Panthers game. Unfortunately for him, it looks like he's dealing with an undisclosed ailment at the moment. He was limited during practices this week and spent time rehabbing on a field adjacent to the joint practices between the Patriots and Raiders.

Some have suggested Lilâ€™ Jordan Humphrey as the replacement for Tyquan while out 8-10 weeks. Does Tre Nixon 6â€™ 2â€ 180 sub 4.5 map closer to Thorntonâ€™s skill set than Lilâ€™ Jordan? Can Humphrey supplant Asiasi instead? — PatsSTH1969 (@PatsSTH1969) August 25, 2022

Neither can match Thornton's skill set. Humphrey is more lumbering and a middle-of-the-field threat, like a move tight end. Nixon has been deployed as a more traditional Patriots slot. But just because they don't come close to resembling Thornton on the field doesn't mean they may benefit by Thornton's absence.

The player at the moment who looks like he'll benefit most in terms of snaps and being the clear-cut No. 4 option is Kendrick Bourne.

Which player has surprised you the most throughout camp so far? Doesn't have to be a rookie. — PatsFanKev (@PatsFanKev) August 25, 2022

Jalen Mills. No doubt. He had a good season last season. But I've been impressed by his ability to consistently get his hands on the football. He was impressive against the Panthers and on Day 2 against the Raiders, even when matched up with Davante Adams.

I never thought Mills would be the MVP of training camp, but in my opinion he was worthy of that title as the best and most consistent defender for the team. Close second for me? Ty Montgomery.

Which RB will have most catches this year? Iâ€™m guessing Stevenson but Montgomery? Taylor? — Kevin Lyons (@kplyons17) August 25, 2022

My guess is Stevenson. I think he has the potential to be a true three-down back. Been a while since the Patriots have had one of those. But he's that talented, in my opinion.

Since Brady left this has been a run-first offense. Based on training camp the Patriots have moved the ball the best in spread and 2-minute drill. Will they have to change and put the ball in Macâ€™s hands and throw 40 times a game? — Jason C (@JChalifour) August 25, 2022

If that's their best option for winning games, I believe they'd be open to that. Last year was different with Jones taking the reins as a rookie. He's now their best player on that side of the ball. He'll be expected to win them games. Don't be surprised if you see much more down-the-field passing, too.

How concerned are you about the depth on the O-line



Is Jacoby Myers still Macs most trusted receiver



How many stops does your flight home from Vegas make ? — Murph (@TMurph207) August 25, 2022

1. It's a concern. I believe Cajuste is their best backup at the moment and would be the choice on game days when the team often activates just seven linemen.

Herron has had a rough summer between his performance, injury, and getting into a fight with Josh Uche during the in-stadium practice. He did, however, hold up on Maxx Crosby to allow Jones time to find Henry for a "game-winning" touchdown at the end of Wednesday's practice.

2. Yes. Though he likes DeVante Parker on the outside in one-on-one situations. He'll trust his new wideout to go up and make plays even when he's covered.

3) Zero. For now. Fingers crossed.

Since the Cam McGrone Hype train has derailed over the summer, where do you see his place on the roster? If he still has one — Cure (@FindACure5034) August 25, 2022

He just hasn't been able to crack the top group, Cure. Looks like he's behind Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson and Jahlani Tavai at inside linebacker.

I think the Patriots believe he can contribute in the kicking game, but it would surprise me if he landed on the initial 53-man roster. I'm sure they'd like to have him on the practice squad if he were to get through waivers.

Rapid fire time...

Do you have contact info for Clark Clarkson? — Andy Gresh (@TheRealGresh) August 25, 2022

Lost his number. And unfortunately all traces of him have been erased from the internet. Have to presume he's no longer with us.

Will Pats go with three QBâ€™s? — Robert O'Brien (@robrien1968) August 25, 2022

I believe so. Brian Hoyer was guaranteed $3 million when re-signed this offseason.

Phil where do you see patriots landing in AFC East after 17 games? The better question is do you see them beating out Fins & Jets in the division ðŸ¤” — KO-S ðŸˆ (@Kodiva22) August 25, 2022

I do think they'll land ahead of the Dolphins and Jets in the division. Interested to see how the Mike McDaniel Experience goes in Miami.

Is McDaniels installing the Patriots offense with the Raiders? If they are, why does the Raiders' offense seem to be having an easier time installing a more complicated offense than the Patriots who are installing a more simple offense? — ClockNProfit (@ClockNCrypto) August 25, 2022

Smart, veteran players. Head coach who knows the system and how to introduce it to new players. Assistants who know how to teach it.

If offense doesnâ€™t click when is it too late to switch back. — Bryan Goldie (@brygoldie) August 25, 2022

Never too late if it's leading to losses. Belichick won't stick with it out of stubbornness. He has no patience for negative runs, in particular. If wide-zone plays are producing those, I could see him shifting gears quickly.

Plus, they've been incorporating gap elements -- complements to wide-zone -- throughout camp. They can go to those plays when necessary.

See anyone at the hotel ? — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) August 25, 2022

There's a very large, very loud man in sunglasses who's been roaming the lobby for two days. Seems like he'd make for a good radio personality.

Is @tomecurran hyped on coffee all the time. Last couple pods that man is going a mile a minute? — FloridaMan726 (@FloridaMan726) August 25, 2022

It's a combination of caffeine and endorphins. Guy loves his Dunkin' and loves podding about football. We both do.

Appreciate you guys listening. And reading. And submitting questions for the 'Bag. We'll do this again soon.