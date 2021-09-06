Patriots Mailbag: Is Jakobi Meyers the next clutch possession receiver?

Perry: Who will be Mac Jones' go-to guy in crunch situations? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 1 is upon so what better time to go through the mailbag ...

Why is BB willing to risk everything in defense, by not adressing the CB-position? Brady targeting Jalen Mills all game haunts my dreams. — SettiEinari (@puumalainen) September 3, 2021

The easy answer? He doesn't think he's risking everything.

Is it ideal? No. But Bill Belichick views his secondary as having a symbiotic relationship with his pass-rush. Effectiveness in one area can help make up for a lack thereof in another. It would be logical to assume then that Belichick believes having Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Josh Uche, Kyle Van Noy and Christian Barmore at his disposal up front will mitigate whatever he lacks in coverage.

We'll see how it ultimately plays out. I'm of the belief that teams will target Jalen Mills and target him often so long as he's the No. 2 with JC Jackson bumping up to the No. 1 role while Gilmore is out. But my guess is Belichick believes he can get by for a month and a half with a replacement-level player on the outside.

The Patriots catch a break not having to see Will Fuller (suspended) in their opener, which should lighten the load on the corner group. The Jets, Saints and Texans -- three more of their opponents with Gilmore out -- don't possess overly-intimidating receiver groups, either. The Jets have former Titans No. 2 as their No. 1 wideout in Corey Davis. They're also dealing with a receiver on the COVID list (Jamison Crowder) and their second-round pick from last year (Denzel Mims) is still going through some growing pains. The Saints will be without star wideout Michael Thomas for six weeks as he begins the season on PUP. The Texans have little in the way of established receiver talent behind Brandin Cooks. It'll be a different story when Tampa Bay (Week 4) and Dallas (Week 6) come to Gillette Stadium. But those other matchups? The Patriots should be able to survive in the secondary with Gilmore out.

Tom Brady went to Julian Edelman and Gronk so often on 3rd down plays and especially the 2 or 3 plays during a game that were the difference between wins or losses. Who will be Mac’s go-to receiver this year when it really counts? — GregC (@Raythedoggie) September 4, 2021

I think one of them will be Jakobi Meyers. He's been the team's most dependable receiver since the offseason began. And he was their most dependable guy last year. Feels like he's in the trust tree.

I think another will be either Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry. Not sure which just yet. If I had to lean one way, I'd say Smith. He's the more dynamic of the two, and he's practiced more. Good news for the Patriots is that Henry is out of his red non-contact jersey and should be able to participate against Miami without many, if any, restrictions.

Phil-Does the team overvalue special team specific players. I understand Bethal, Slater, and even Davis are key pieces, but I was surprised Bolden/King both made it also given the needs at WR and CB. — H C (@YorkSports12) September 3, 2021

Belichick obviously wants capable special-teamers, HC. And if the question facing him is about keeping a legitimately capable special-teamer on the active roster or a borderline-NFL-caliber player at another position, it's a pretty easy choice for him. A special-teamer who will play is more valuable on the 53-man roster than a position player who won't (and might be a healthy scratch on game days).

Even if that position player plays some special teams -- like receiver Kristian Wilkerson, for example -- he'd have to really excel there to bump Brandon King or Brandon Bolden off the roster. I'm not sure this year's 90-man roster was oozing with so much position-player talent that it demanded Belichick part ways with any special-teams specialists. In fact, the fact that the Patriots didn't have a single player claimed on waivers at the end of camp is an indication of the fact they just didn't have an excess of capable (and therefore desirable) players.

How big of a concern is health for this team? We have a week 14 bye and the worst deficit in rest days, in the NFL - We will play the Jets and Chargers, both coming off of byes in back to back weeks and play the Colts in week 15 also coming off a bye. — V (@vadhond) September 3, 2021

Big-time challenge. Fascinated to see how the Patriots play the early portion of their schedule. Is it an extension of the preseason? Does that mean starters get some down time in September? Are there "pitch counts" to help players stay healthy late into the season? Or is it a cross-that-bridge-when-we-get-to-it situation for Belichick? The games all matter. Hard to dial back and just hope to be healthy when there's only so much you can do to control your injury luck. That's exactly what it is a lot of times -- luck.

What happened to the Cam-Bill bromance? Neither side said anything + or of substance after the break. i thought Cam would have gotten a “thx for your service, blah blah”. this was always coming but happened differently than i foresaw& rep division in camp was odd. Any thoughts? — james a (@jamesa27152778) September 3, 2021

The rep division is the one thing I'd say wasn't incredibly odd, James. We tracked it every day. Mac Jones got a smattering of snaps with the starters before the game with Washington. Same thing (though slightly less) in the build-up to Philly. There were days when he got more total reps than Newton. The team was testing him all summer to see if he could get ready.

Then we obviously saw what happened after Philly. Cam Newton was out. Mac Jones got all the work. When Newton came back, they split first-team reps. The preseason finale was just a way for the Patriots to balance out some of the first-team snaps from that week. Jones was in the mix from the beginning. But Newton's absence, in my opinion, flung open the doors of opportunity for Jones to waltz right through.

How badly will the lack of WR depth hurt the team? Every player is playing a slot higher than they should be. — Stapler (@SwFalcon94) September 3, 2021

It won't be incredibly painful for them so long as their tight end group stays healthy. With two backs or two tight ends on the field for a large percentage of snaps, the Patriots really only need two wideouts to lean on. They have three they really like. If injuries hit Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne or Jakobi Meyers, that would be an issue. Until then, their depth there should be OK.

History of rookie RBs under BB aside, what type of workload could @dreeday32 earn this season. Like his ability to catch the ball for such a large RB. — Clayton J (@CBEAUKNOWS) September 3, 2021

Sony Michel played a lot as a rookie, you'll remember. When rookies don't play it's because there's someone very capable ahead of them on the depth chart. Unfortunately for Stevenson, that's the case with Damien Harris. I believe this could look like 2019, Harris' rookie year. He would've played had Michel missed time. Michel didn't miss time. If Harris stays healthy in 2021, Stevenson's role could be miniscule. That said, Stevenson has two things working in his favor: 1) his hands and 2) his special-teams ability. He can cover kicks. That may get him into uniform and on the field more frequently than some of his rookie running back predecessors in New England.

In your pod with Tom you said Macs #s may need to be better than Brady in 01. Won't their running game this year mitigate that need? — Andy CT (@RedSnark) September 3, 2021

I'm a simple person, Andy, so the logic behind that statement was simple. Points are up. The best teams in the NFL are usually the highest-scoring and often the best at passing the football. I think the Patriots will be a good team this year, and for them to reach that level, they'll probably need their quarterback to have statistics that are better than Brady's were in 2001.

Could the Patriots defense be a wagon? Could their running game move the chains and eat clock? Of course. And as a result, the Patriots could win games by scoring in the low 20s (as they did in 2001) and keep Jones' passing numbers low. All that is possible. But even the run-happy Ravens and Titans have much more efficient passing attacks than the one Brady directed in 2001. Lamar Jackson averaged 7.3 yards per attempt last year. Ryan Tannehill was at 7.9. Brady was at 6.9 in 2001.

You can run the ball a lot and have a good offense in today's NFL. It's possible. But you still need to be very efficient through the air to win. Jones may need to be more efficient than Brady was in his first year as a starter in order for the Patriots to end up where they want to go. The style of play in 2021 -- not to mention the rules -- should help Jones quite a bit in that regard.

Do you expect Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to be available Week 1? — Natel De Jeux (@ScarletJew72) September 3, 2021

Yes.

Will JJ Taylor overtake James White this year ? Or does that only happen via injury? — Corey Waterman (@CoreyWaterman) September 3, 2021

The latter, I think. I view Taylor as more of a hybrid player -- like Dion Lewis -- than a replacement for either James White or Damien Harris.

Do you think Mac will struggle against the different looks the dolphins will give him week 1 — Brian Wheeler (@2ACore) September 3, 2021

Quite possibly. Only the Ravens blitzed more often than Miami (41 percent of opponent dropbacks) did in 2020. They'll bring five, six and seven-man pressures. To go from the relatively vanilla world of preseason football to Brian Flores and the Dolphins in Week 1 will be a real test for Jones.

How good is Gunner as a receiver? I thought he was good enough to be the number four guy and like the number seven or eight pass catcher but others don't think he's any better than Matthew Slater as a wideout. — Vicariously Patriots (@VicariouslyP) September 3, 2021

He could be a No. 4. Particularly since he brings value to the table as a return man. But he needs to find more consistency with his hands. Drops have been an issue.

Offensive talent rankings as of this moment



1. Interior OL

2. RB/FB

3. TE

4. Tackles

(Big gap)

5. QB

6. WR



Do you agree…and how does this rank at end of season? — Michael Daley (@mister_daley) September 3, 2021

I don't think that's unfair. Jones is such an unknown it's hard to peg him.

Do you think the Pats are going to try and survive in the secondary by going more zone, bend don't break, schemes? Unless Gilmore is truly PUP, not signing him is a huge mistake. — Steve Leibowitz (@StevenL57) September 3, 2021

Do you think they'll stick to playing man with Gilmore out, or should we expect a bit more zone? — Alan (@AlanML77) September 3, 2021

I think they'll try to do what they like to do (play man-to-man) when the matchups make sense. But there could be several weeks of action with Gilmore out that man-to-man doesn't make sense. Does it benefit the Patriots to have Jalen Mills or Joejuan Williams or Shaun Wade shadow Mike Evans in Week 4, for instance? Probably not. They'll adjust week-to-week, and series-to-series, as they always do.

Who is the worst starter on the Fins defense & how would you attack him? — John K (@JohnK02733480) September 3, 2021

Hard to say at this point in the year, John. But if they can figure out a way to get Elandon Roberts on the field and throw in his direction -- out of 12 or 21 or 22-personnel packages -- that might be one area of the Miami defense the Patriots target.

Big fan. In retrospect, if Bill knew Mac was going to be QB1, would he have built the team any differently in free agency or the draft than he did. — murph (@takedelay) September 3, 2021

Thanks for reaching out, Murph. I don't think so. I think this style of play -- heavier personnel sets that can take advantage of smaller, faster defenses across the NFL -- is what Belichick would be looking for regardless of his quarterback's skill set. The reason? Going heavy works with any style quarterback, so long as that quarterback can handle all the under-center aspects of the game. Most college quarterbacks are more accustomed to spreading things out and playing out of the shotgun -- Jones included -- but the rookie first-rounder seems to have those aspects of the Patriots offense smoothly.

thoughts on captains? I’ll go w White, Andrews, Slater, D-Mac, Guy, H-tower & Judon keep up the great work Phil! — Doug Coupe (@DougCoupe) September 3, 2021

That's a pretty good group right there, Doug.

It feels like the only thing this team is missing is a true deep threat WR that can break a game open. Do you think they will trade for someone? — Matt McNichol (@MattMcNichol17) September 3, 2021

They're expecting that will be Nelson Agholor.

Who’s winning week 2 Mac and Cheese or Broadway Zach — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) September 3, 2021

Put me down for the local guy, DJ. Our buddy Bob Glauber has convinced me that, even if Zach Wilson shows promise, his team isn't going to win many games.

