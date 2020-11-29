The Patriots made a monstrous stop on 4th down vs. the Cardinals, and fans loved it

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

With the New England Patriots taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley made a big stop defensively, just before the end of the first half.

With the Cardinals draining down the clock towards the end of the second quarter, they called a running play at the one-yard line on a fourth-and-goal with one second left in the game. Had they scored, it would have given Arizona a 17-7 advantage. Instead, Guy clogged the middle and Bentley made the tackle, stuffing running back Kenyan Drake. With the clock winding down, the Cardinals were not able to get off another play.

With the Cardinals receiving the ball to open the second half, that stop may loom large. It gives New England a fighting chance to get back into the game.

