Patriots’ Mac Jones thanks fans in heartwarming Instagram post
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took to Instagram for the first time since August to thank the fans following a whirlwind 2021 season.
For Jones, it was a productive year. He threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The Patriots went 10-7 in the regular season, before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card game. Over the course of the regular season, the Patriots started 2-4, but managed to win seven games in a row to put themselves back in playoff contention.
Jones was a big part of the Patriots’ ability to right the ship in the regular season. Now, he will look to build on it for 2022.
With free-agent decisions looming for the Patriots, this team may look a bit different next fall. However, one thing is for certain. Jones is undoubtedly the centerpiece of the Patriots’ future.
Related
Jakobi Meyers, Ted Karras say they want to return to Patriots with free agency looming