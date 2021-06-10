Patriots' Mac Jones reveals nickname Cam Newton gave him

Rate Cam Newton's new nickname for Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While battling Mac Jones for the top spot on the New England Patriots quarterback depth chart, Cam Newton has helped to get the rookie acclimated in Foxboro.

Speaking with the media after Thursday's OTAs, Jones shed some light on what it's been like to work alongside Newton and the rest of the QB room so far.

"It's been good. He's done an awesome job being a good mentor and he brings great energy," Jones said of Newton. "Brian [Hoyer] and Jarrett [Stidham] have done a good job helping me in the film room. All three of them, just watch their reps and learn as much as I can."

Jones also revealed he already has earned his official nickname from Cam Newton, who has a nickname for a long list of players on the Patriots roster.

"He calls me 'Mac & Cheese,' so I got my nickname," Jones said.

That one was served on a silver platter.

Jones participated in Thursday's OTAs along with Stidham and Hoyer, but Newton was absent. The 32-year-old suffered a bone bruise in his hand during the Patriots' June 4 OTA session.