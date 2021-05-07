Patriots' Mac Jones pick gets mixed reviews from college coaches

College coaches have polarized opinions of Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots took a chance on one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft, following Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Wilson (New York Jets), Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers) and Justin Fields (Chicago Bears). ESPN'S Adam Rittenberg asked college football coaches about Jones in a post-draft survey, and the Alabama product received mixed reviews.

"Mac Jones was the most ready out of those quarterbacks," one SEC head coach told Rittenberg. "You talk about somebody who could throw into a tight window, somebody who could make all the throws. Everybody talks about the arm, but his arm is big enough."

A Big Ten offensive coordinator agreed with that assessment, calling Jones "the best guy I saw."

"That might be the best pick of the first round," the offensive coordinator told Rittenberg. "The ball was always where it should be, when it was supposed to be there, and the receiver always had a chance to do something with it."

On the other hand, another Power 5 coordinator attributed Jones' success with Alabama to the top-tier weapons he had at his disposal.

"I was not surprised that he dropped," the coordinator told Rittenberg. "He was just throwing routes versus air to the best players in the country with an unbelievable running back, awesome blocking. I don't see his game translating. He might prove me wrong, and if anybody can do it, it's the Patriots."

Jones completed 77.4 percent of his passes last season for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions while leading the Crimson Tide to a national title. There's no doubt he benefitted from having elite offensive players around him as Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, tackle Alex Leatherwood, and running back Najee Harris also were selected in the first round.

Even after taking Jones in Round 1, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is sticking with Cam Newton as the team's starting quarterback. That, of course, could change if Jones makes a strong case for the job in training camp.