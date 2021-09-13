Patriots' Mac Jones was PFF's highest-graded rookie QB in Week 1

Mac Jones was PFF's highest-graded rookie QB in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and all of them saw action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season Sunday.

Three of those quarterbacks -- Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson of the New York Jets -- made their first regular season start.

Each of them lost, but Jones was the most impressive.

The Alabama product completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers.

Jones' performance earned him Pro Football Focus' highest grade of the three rookie QBs who started Week 1.

Here's a quick recap of their grades, per PFF's Doug Kyed:

Mac Jones, Patriots: 76.6/100 Zach Wilson, Jets: 61.3 Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: 57.3

Jones and Wilson will face off against each other next week when the Patriots travel to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets.

It's a basically a must-win game for the Patriots given their upcoming schedule. You can't lose to another inferior opponent and fall to 0-2 when two of the league's top teams, the New Orleans Saints and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are set to play at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 and 4, respectively.