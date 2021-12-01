Patriots' Mac Jones just became fourth rookie QB ever to accomplish this feat

Mac Jones just became fourth rookie QB ever to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones keeps building on a very impressive rookie résumé.

The Alabama product helped lead the Patriots to a 4-0 record in November with wins over the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

As a result, he became just the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era (1966 to the present) to go 4-0 or better in the month of November.

Rookie QBs to go 4️⃣-0️⃣ in November in the SB Era:



Mac Jones (2021)

Dak Prescott (2016)

Kyle Orton (2005)

Ben Roethlisberger (2004)



The previous three all went on to win their divisions.

Not only did the other three quarterbacks on this list win their respective divisions that season, Prescott and Roethlisberger also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Jones has a good chance to join Prescott and Roethlisberger. He's currently the betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and his only real competition for the award is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

If the Patriots maintain their AFC East lead and win the division, it's hard to imagine Jones not winning that award. A rookie quarterback claiming a division crown is a pretty impressive feat.

