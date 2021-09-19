Patriots' Mac Jones, James White team up for trick play vs. Jets

WATCH: Pats bust out trick play with Mac Jones, James White originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are already expanding the playbook for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Late in the first quarter of Jones' second NFL start, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a double pass against the Jets on first-and-10 from New York's 33-yard line.

Jones tossed the ball to running back James White, who ran right before throwing back to Jones. The Pats rookie then calmly hit tight end Jonnu Smith for a 19-yard gain and a first down.

The play required a lot of effort for a 19-yard pickup and wasn't exactly a home run. But the big gain brought New England into the red zone, and White finished the job two plays later with a seven-yard touchdown run that put the Patriots up 10-0.

McDaniels called plenty of trick plays with Tom Brady under center, and after Sunday's clean execution, he may be comfortable giving Jones more opportunities for trickery going forward.