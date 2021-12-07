Patriots, Mac Jones make history with hilariously simplistic game plan

Those who were hoping to see the Patriots pass the football were sorely disappointed in the first half of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. With the weather playing a factor in game planning, New England elected to run the football for the entire first half. In doing so, they made history.

New England only attempted one pass in the first half. That was the fewest passing attempts by one team in at least the past 30 years. The pass itself was a 12-yard floater to tight end Jonnu Smith. It extended the Patriots drive at the time, and allowed them the opportunity to kick a field goal.

From @doug_clawson and @ESPNStatsInfo: The #Patriots have the fewest 1st-half pass attempts (1) by a team in at least the last 30 years. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 7, 2021

With the weather still playing a factor in this game, running the football could remain a theme of the night.

