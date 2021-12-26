Patriots' Mac Jones gave offensive linemen a unique Christmas gift

Mac Jones gave his o-linemen quite the unique Christmas gift originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones made a big investment in his offensive linemen this holiday season, it appears.

New England Patriots interior lineman Ted Karras revealed Friday that Jones hooked his blockers up with a "big haul" of Christmas gifts that made the rest of the locker room jealous.

So, what did that haul include? The rookie quarterback explained in an interview with Bitcoin Magazine (which kind of gives it away...).

"I’ve been studying Bitcoin for a while now," told Bitcoin Magazine's Alex McShane. "This year I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates. So I reached out to Bitcoin Magazine and asked for help on how to give Bitcoin as a gift."

Jones apparently partnered with Bitcoin Magazine CEO and fellow Alabama alumnus David Bailey to give his linemen an undisclosed amount of the digital currency -- in addition to a print subscription to Bitcoin Magazine and passes to the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami next April.

That's certainly a unique gift package; according to McShane, Jones is the first NFL quarterback to gift his teammates Bitcoin, a popular form of digital currency that's currently valued at more than $50,000 per one Bitcoin.

Jones clearly is taking care of his offensive linemen, and their mutual trust is showing on the field: The 23-year-old has completed 69% of his passes (third in the NFL) for 3,168 yards while leading the Patriots to a 9-5 record entering Sunday's clash with the Buffalo Bills.