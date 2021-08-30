Patriots’ Mac Jones finishes preseason as PFF’s highest-graded rookie QB

Mac Jones didn’t disappoint this preseason.

The New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback did everything he possibly could to earn the starting role over Cam Newton. The decision is now in Bill Belichick’s hands, and he’s still unsure of the Week 1 starter. Jones finished the Patriots’ three preseason games, all of which they won, throwing 36 of 52 passes (69%) for 389 yards and a touchdown.

The Alabama product showed confidence and poise through every game, but most importantly in the final preseason match when he was sacked four times. Jones led the Patriots on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter to pull away with the 22-20 win over the New York Giants.

Pro Football Focus recognized Jones’ above-average play and labeled him as the highest-graded quarterback out of a stacked rookie class.

PFF Grades among 1st-round rookie QBs this preseason: 1️⃣ Mac Jones, Patriots- 92.2

2️⃣ Zach Wilson- 85.7

3️⃣ Trevor Lawrence- 78.3

4️⃣ Justin Fields- 67.6

5️⃣ Trey Lance- 56.7 pic.twitter.com/4djiZ84nNa — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2021

As aforementioned with his confidence, Jones threw his first NFL touchdown between three defenders without hesitation.

Mac Jones gets his first preseason TD pass 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/fboC9We6g4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2021

The Patriots were patient in the NFL draft and, as it appears right now, walked away with one of the best choices on the board.

