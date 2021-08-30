Patriots' Mac Jones earned highest preseason PFF grade among rookie QBs

Patriots rookie Mac Jones among top QBs in preseason, per PFF grades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones impressed during the preseason whichever way you want to break it down.

Whether it's the eye test, looking at box score stats or putting together advanced grades, it was clear that the 2021 first-round draft pick looked like a pro quarterback during his three preseason appearances.

Jones' third and final taste of the preseason came Sunday night, when he completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 156 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in a 22-20 win over the New York Giants.

The Alabama product was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie quarterback in the preseason with a 92.2/100 rating.

PFF Grades among 1st-round rookie QBs this preseason:



1️⃣ Mac Jones, Patriots- 92.2

2️⃣ Zach Wilson- 85.7

3️⃣ Trevor Lawrence- 78.3

4️⃣ Justin Fields- 67.6

5️⃣ Trey Lance- 56.7 pic.twitter.com/4djiZ84nNa — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2021

Jones also was the second-highest graded rookie in the preseason -- only Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was ahead of him. He also was the third-highest graded quarterback overall.

It's still possible that Jones doesn't start when the Patriots open the 2021 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots still haven't announced whether Jones or veteran Cam Newton will be under center in Week 1. Maybe the Pats don't want to give the Dolphins extra time to game plan around a single quarterback, or perhaps the team just hasn't made a final decision yet.

Either way, Jones showed in training camp practices and the three preseason games that he'll be ready whenever his number is called during the regular season.