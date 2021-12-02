Patriots LT Trent Brown gives update on nagging calf injury

As the season progresses, many players on the New England Patriots are dealing with injuries. That includes offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Brown suffered a calf injury in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. He missed Weeks Two through Eight with the calf injury.

Brown returned to action against the Cleveland Browns on November 14. He helped stabilize the line in what was a dominating victory for the Patriots.

However, as the Patriots enter the stretch run of the 2021 regular season, Brown has made it clear that his injury is still nagging him.

Up next for New England are the Buffalo Bills. With the Bills possessing a strong pass-rushing duo in Mario Addison and rookie Greg Rousseau, this could be something to monitor for Monday . It could also be something to monitor for the rest of the season.

As transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com, Brown is dealing with the injury.

“Some days are better than others,” Brown told reporters during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. “It’s all right.”

As a team, the Patriots have given up 24 sacks on the season. Stability on the line will be paramount to as the games in situations get tougher.

